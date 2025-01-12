I am totally against any statement that we the US will take it by force, that is just insane. This is funny and 47 must clean (explain this not via one liners) that up and I take it in jest. A serious discussion, of course for anything. So, 47 must discuss this seriously. Serious. If he is serious. Involving serious people and YES, put it on the table and have a serious discussion so that the American people understand. 47 has not been sworn in YET and this is a trial balloon so rightfully lets wait to hear more from 47.

I am one to say he needs to be sworn in and actions taken etc. for us to rally judge.

I trust, I still do that he will make good and do raise America and do fantastic things. I have to trust and remain on the side that he had no ill intent with COVID or the mRNA vaccines, but he does know OWS and the vaccine killed and he will need to make a choice soon as to his legacy and how Americans react to the seeming move to sweep COVID and the fraud of it (the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine) under the rug. We the people will never allow that. Nor will we take any more mRNA ‘new and improved’. Trump holds the Trump name and legacy in his hands. Many people in his prior administration and Biden’s etc. (many health officials, many many people) need to be legally accountable in proper hearings as to what happened. What they did. The lives lost due to their policies and actions. We will be looking ot him post January 20th.

But look it. The media should stop printing this crap or put it in the comic section. We cannot keep people in NYC safe, the nation is going to shits, but we want to militarily take other people’s nations…? By force? Is this how it is done now? Did 47 really come out and say he would impose tariffs and not rule out military force to take Greenland? You know 47, lots of bellicose at times but at some point, the proper statements will come out. I can’t imagine that any of this is serious. For even if it were a national security issue and it will help USA, for sure serious debate must ensue first but if they do not want any part of it, they who live in their own nation, is it then the right thing to put muscle on them? To use force? Is this how to go about it? Sounds imperialistic, does it not?

What do you think? Are we in a continuous dream? What am I missing? I am very open to understand this issue.

Who among you spent the last several years or so thinking this was the top priority for USA? Is this not ‘one world government’? Imperialism? Even. I find it all ridiculous, hilarious. Is this not what we have been fighting against? Are the borders of the USA not why we re-elected Trump? I thought so. One of the key issues. America first, nationalism. To re-establish borders and enforce them? Not to melt them with Canada and Mexico? I guess I am confused. Pardon me. Maybe I am slow. Borders are there for a reason, a nation is defined by its borders and if what is being bandied about here is done or moves forward, then democracy is done, over! America or Canada etc. as standalone defined nations with their own borders and self-government stands as the Pretorian guards of national sovereignty. Borders. We are nativists, nationalists, sovereigntists. Not populists or imperialists. USA went to war with Britian in 1776 and shed massive blood to secure that. So why this talk about becoming one nation basically of USA, Canada, Mexico, Greenland (Protectorate)? Now?

Again, consider me slow.

This is all too funny, so I had to comment. So you think it’s about money? I see something and I want it, does not matter what the real owners want or say…? you will impose tariffs if they do not agree? Use force?