I wrote a prior substack on if any drug or medical device or vaccine is actually NECESSARY in the first place and along with the lack of any cost-effectiveness cost-benefit analysis research, do we have any research that is of proper research methodology today? Proper duration of follow-up? Powered adequately? Sample size? Proper patient important outcomes such as death and hospitalization? No stoppage for benefit? No conflict of interest? Proper procedural and statistical controls for residual confounding? Baseline balance? No appreciable data loss/attrition? Loss balanced across intervention and groups? No selective reporting? No focus on composite outcomes? Blinded (even triple blind and blinding of outcome assessors?); proper matching if not a RCT? If observational type designs, then high quality research methods to control for selection bias…I argue if we went back and re-examined all of the data and research that the FDA said it used to grant EUA or BLA, all the fraud incomplete corrupted data Glaxo and Pfizer and Moderna and all vaccine and pharma companies submitted and all the clinical research data, then we will find that all vaccines fail in terms of efficacy (ideal) or effectiveness (real world) or exclusion of harms to deem it safe…all. I argue not one, ZERO, not one study will pass proper assessment to judge quality and critical appraisal. I challenge anyone to prove me wrong!

Note to Malone, I include all you research too that you got all those grants for. Prove me wrong Robert Malone, or sue me for this statement, so that you will need produce all of your research, place your submitted research in front of the likes of me now, officially, I am coming at you as the research purist methodologist I am, world expert for there are few like me, my training now, I will prove all your research Malone was bogus, fraud, corrupted, all like you, all in the drug and vaccine world, alike all in the vaccine field.

Take me up on this call Robert Malone. Produce for me all your submitted research, your data for the research you submitted and published, not what is in the journal, all the back end stuff, the real data, you gave to grant agencies, to NIH, to FDA etc., I want to see all your research methods, all your data, all, let me take it apart like I am trained to do as someone trained in evidence based medicine, and let me show the fraud you and all like you are, stealing tax payer money in the form of research grants for decades buying horses and farms and living high on the hog.

You like to boast about the 9 billion you said you got in research grants, ok, let me take a look at the data and the methods and the research and the grants, the methods sections, the RCT sections, the statistical analysis section.

I urge you however to go read my resume and read about my training before you take me up on it Robert. But take me up on it, if you are legit. I ask Pfizer and Moderna to submit to me their data and methods and all they used to approve the EUA, not to FDA, give me, let me do a proper review, a proper critical appraisal for the American people. Let me show the nation the depth of fraud and crooks and animals we have stealing taxpayer money and bringing death to them, for decades.

Not one of them, no researchers, no RCT, no pharma, no vaccine company, ever, not one of them submitted proper data and analysis and evidence to FDA now or in the past, and I argue the FDA knew this and wanted it so, are part of the disaster, the regulatory fraud, they know and knew they are getting corrupted fraud data but they then rubber stamp and approve it all with EUA and BLA, for the same fraud criminal pharma bankrolls FDA…so in the end, I argue we have drugs and vaccines that if we examined properly, will show can NEVER EVER pass effectiveness or safety. For 50 years now.

FDA knows this, NIH knows this, HHS knows this, CDC et al. know this.

Over to you Robert Kennedy Jr. I am at your service!

This is something I have put here to people like RFK Jr. To HHS, to NIH etc. Let us see if they will do this re-examination of all the research that FDA used and said it used and FDA’s BLA assessments etc.…I will help do it for them, I review medical research and statistics and methods when scientific papers are submitted to medical journal BMJ, LANCET, Clinical Epidemiology etc. needless to say these medical journals are as worthy as used toilet paper. So very corrupted, but I guess my point is this, we must not only focus on effectiveness (efficacy in the ideal clinical research highly selected setting) and safety, and ask a fundamental question…is this needed? is it necessary? not because you bring something as pharma or a vaccine or drug maker and even show it is effective in doing what you said it can do (and I argue not have shown this), if not necessary, if the public says they don’t want it, then we do not have it, we don’t want it…toss it! Like the mRNA Malone et al. shots. Burn it all!

I have said before, let proper courts and judges and juries examine all linked to COVID and the deadly mRNA transfection vaccine and if judges and juries said they caused needless reckless deaths, and if judges call for death penalty, then we hang them high on the White House lawn with Trump officiating. I will donate rope and wood.

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

