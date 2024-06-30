What is most troubling is the lies by media and how they kept this hidden, yet we all here knew but now the world is asking…' ‘how could you’? America’s national security is at risk and begs the key question, who then has been leading America the last 4 years? This tells us certainly it is not the POTUS but players behind the scenes. Players larger than a POTUS? Unelected?

‘Axios this am. The 81 yr old white guy, and his old white friends, are refusing to step aside because they don't trust the black woman they made VP can win. And they wonder why they have a black voter problem!’

