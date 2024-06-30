It is over for Biden, the news keeps getting bad, he cannot recover; word is that Biden will talk future of reelection campaign with his family at Camp David today; 'It's a mess': Biden turns to
family on his path forward after his disastrous debate; mouth agape open; democrats fear he could bring entire party down; Woodward brands Biden debate performance a ‘political h-bomb’
What is most troubling is the lies by media and how they kept this hidden, yet we all here knew but now the world is asking…' ‘how could you’? America’s national security is at risk and begs the key question, who then has been leading America the last 4 years? This tells us certainly it is not the POTUS but players behind the scenes. Players larger than a POTUS? Unelected?
‘Axios this am. The 81 yr old white guy, and his old white friends, are refusing to step aside because they don't trust the black woman they made VP can win. And they wonder why they have a black voter problem!’
Paul, exactly, as you so very well stated. We were and are still being lied to by the grifters in our own Gubmn’t. And the people running the nation behind this treasonous idiot have implemented their own Marxist attempt at the “Great Reset.”
Biden isn’t going to talk to anyone. Puppets can’t talk without someone’s hand up it’s ass.