I ain’t saying she a gold digger but she ain’t messing with no broke n*ggars!

Camelot wanna be 2.0?

Bobby Jr. is a very serious man when he needs to be, and IMO brings depth to help the nation. I like him. Yet he brings the Kennedy name to the table, and you know how them Kennedy boys does roll with them girls (back to some Ebonics). Did Nuzzi confabulate and create a relationship in her own mind? Did she do this to land a movie role? For media? Why would she send him pics of her vijayjay? What the hell is ‘demure’? A nude photo of your vijayjay or tacklebox is a nude photo. Not so? Do you send photos of your vijayjay to people? Or your junk? Tell me. I admit too lots I or you do not know.

She thinks she is Jackie O? Or nutjob Meghan?

But why would Bobby Jr. brag about the nudes etc.? So very schoolyard pedestrian. Bobby Jr., come on, behave yourself brother! Or did Bobby Jr. mention it in terms of this lady stalking him sending him her vjayjay shots? Who knows.

I don’t know, maybe I am missing something, I just think we have serious shit on tap as our nation circles the drain, invaded by feral illegals and raped to death, and killed, due to Harris and Biden, to be dealing with this and I smell a pre-nup Bobby Jr., holla pre-nup…next minute Nuzzi saying she want half.

Is this our business? No. If kids are being sodomized and raped etc., then that is our concern.

____

