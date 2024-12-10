Jamie Foxx: did FOXX take Malone Bancel Bourla et al. mRNA technology transfection death shot that Malone Bourla et al. knew was unsafe & ineffective & deadly? Damar 2.0? Did FOXX brain bleed stroke
occur due to Malone et al. death RNA gene vaccine? How many shots did he take? Dhow many boosters? Should he not tell us to WARN us of risk? In era of mRNA vaccine, IT'S the vaccine, STUPID!
It's the vaccine, STUPID! It’s the mRNA vaccine stupid, it’s the vaccine.
How stupid do these fuckers think we are? How stupid does Malone think we are, that he snowed us? That he and Bourla and Bancel and Sahin and Weissman et al. screwed us…he thinks you remain uninformed and stupid…that he has no role in the deaths, that none of them have any role in the deaths, that Bourla and Bancel are 2 church boys…have no role in the deaths of innocent people by the death shots they sell.
Did Jamie die or near die due to them? Is this another example of medical marvel advancements that brought Damar Hamlin back to life after the COVID mRNA shots? Damar did die on the NFL football field. Thank God for modern medicine and skilled support responding staff.
I dont know, I wish to know. I want the information to warn people if this is so.
You use drugs, any drugs, even OTC, and you put yourself at risk. The use of drugs imparts high alteration of biochemical processes in your body. This is unpredictable as to the results. In the case of using mRNA poisons, the aftermath can be devastating and even death can occur. Well, more like murder is the exact terminology.