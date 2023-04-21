Jamie Foxx, this is a repost of a prior substack: did Jamie Foxx suffer a mRNA technology vaccine induced stroke? Was this 'medical emergency' vaccine related? Is this being hidden? How many shots did
Foxx take? Was he vaccinated? It seems 100% YES! see below. I am arguing that in all likelihood, the brain aneurysm he has suffered is linked to the COVID mRNA technology gene injection.
Nah, can’t be the vaccine damage. If anything, it protected him from worse outcome from whatever he contracted. We all know the vaccine is safe and effective.
Someone should send Foxx the lengthy list of other people who have had aneurysms. Also the book, "Cause Unknown"