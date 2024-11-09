Jdt714

9 hrs ago

‘Oh and I’m now very glad Trump did not win in 2020. He’d be leaving or dead by now and nothing materially would have changed with the deep state & evil big Pharma & co-opted 3-letter gov health agencies. We need a major dismantling & clean up and now for a hundred reasons we are in the brink of getting just that! And finally learning the TRUTH about much more in addition to the covid hoax & coup! Divine Providence always knows best!! It’s going to be amazing’

What say you? In other words, Jdt714 is saying that the time is NOW, now is optimal, he is needed NOW! As if the wrong ones were grinded down more and now he can fix as things clarified to us…

___