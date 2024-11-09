Jdt714, one of my astute subscribers made a stunning statement I felt was prescient & worth unpacking, being "I’m now very glad Trump did not win in 2020. He’d be leaving or dead by now...nothing
materially would have changed with deep state & evil big Pharma..." I go one step further, I think it would have been BETTER if 2020 was his FIRST win; he came too early IMO...SCOTUS was key though
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
‘Oh and I’m now very glad Trump did not win in 2020. He’d be leaving or dead by now and nothing materially would have changed with the deep state & evil big Pharma & co-opted 3-letter gov health agencies. We need a major dismantling & clean up and now for a hundred reasons we are in the brink of getting just that! And finally learning the TRUTH about much more in addition to the covid hoax & coup! Divine Providence always knows best!! It’s going to be amazing’
What say you? In other words, Jdt714 is saying that the time is NOW, now is optimal, he is needed NOW! As if the wrong ones were grinded down more and now he can fix as things clarified to us…
___
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Well he has a point. C@vid revealed so much about ourselves, about our government, about the World Health Organization, about the UN, about the Georgia Guidestones, about Big Pharma and literally about how we actually are living in a Corporate Oligarchy rather than a Constitutional Republic. All of this came into crystal clear light these past 4 years. We also learned that we probably had not been electing anyone, rather key leaders in key states were being selected and giving us the illusion that they were being elected. Now we know better and this go around we were watching and watching close. They couldn't get away with the same shenanigans without the risk of getting caught and prosecuted.
I agree this is true, it took the American citizens experiencing the start of communism to give a mandate to clean house. The brutal part is the number of people who died here and around the world in the process