Jeffrey Sachs explains how the US and NATO provoked war in Ukraine; excellent stack sharing by Susanne Heart (support); I embedded prior but now pr
Link:
Jeffrey Sachs om hvordan USA og NATO provoserte fram krigen i Ukraina
Jeffrey Sachs om hvordan USA og NATO provoserte fram krigen i Ukraina
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Sachs knows what he’s talking about. President Trump is trying to negotiate a peace deal and the globalists have put together the Ukrainian Northern Alliance which pledges to continue the bombing even if the US and NATO reach a peace accord. C III mmunist Marcon of France has pledged to use France’s missiles to strike deep inside Russia. Contact your Congressional representatives and tell them to stop this insanity immediately.
Great explanation. Now, you should listen to Jeffrey Sachs's explanation of the situation in Israel/Gaza.