Harris-Biden-Obama record. Please stand up with us, write, interview, share, talk…

America is at risk. The Harris honeymoon may be coming to a close but the democrats are evil sick twisted rats, will do anything to stay out of jail.

Start ANW here:

AwakeNotWoke

1 hr ago

Harris is no longer the undeclared favorite. According to the global as well.as US press she is now the red hot favorite to win in November. Polls that were showing Trump ahead all year, so they were not faking, are now showing her ahead in both the national vote and in the swing states. This is how the US public are responding to reliable economic indicators of US recession including one that has never been wrong. The US public is choosing communism with the same enthusiasm that it showed when it lined up for mRNA shots.

I like ANW post for it actually tells us be careful, we must be urgent, do not get lulled into a sense of complacency…this is a war…bad people are seeking to rule USA for 4 more years and can destroy it…if the 20 million illegals are not removed and border sealed, America will be lost. Trump must seal the border and deport. I do not trust or buy the polls, they lie at everything…this is all a game yet let us not be fooled…Harris has the momentum but thats ok. The election is beginning now. Trump WILL win.

The real disaster and filth is how come someone who cannot run for re-election, Biden, who is mentally unfit, can be left to hold the reins of power as POTUS and the reason is they cannot let you see Harris for 5 minutes as POTUS now…they got to install her first…yet the congress and senators and leaders sit back…why? are they all in this together? are ‘we the people’ the threat as we threaten their ‘club’, their cabal den of thieves…for IMO that is what they are…congress and senate. Corrupted duplicitous high-crime bribing bandits…their daily lives in government is one of sleaze, scandal, leaks, and bribes. Nothing else. Bloviating. Enriching themselves using our tax-money. Go ask medical researchers and doctors, scientists, who steal grant tax-money, how it is done…same thing.