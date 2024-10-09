Its important to allow every voice to the table and you take what you think informs you. This is our discussion of ideas, to ask you to think a bit differently (add to your knowledge base) about what happened with this COVID fraud yet we are mostly on the same page. I find his information interesting and important to share.

We are not in a popularity game and who goes on which show and who gets plugs from who. We are in a death fight here and many of our soldiers, our people, were killed and people like me understand the fight. We wish to do something about it and Jay is a brother of mines, beautiful soul, genuine. Wicked smart. I know we are unpacking a thought that would scare many, many in the fight too. I expect push back and attacks but thats ok. We are scientists.

I put down some of JJ’s points in the video and my own inserts:

1)'in every western nation globally we expected all-cause mortality to go up, as there were larger families after WW II & life expectancy went up and quality of care, so we ended up with a giant pile of elderly people

2)so it was easy to place a fraud COVID non-pandemic within the surging ‘expected’ deaths

3)an illusion of a pandemic so they swept all these elderly people who were going to pass away into the illusion of a pandemic

4)giving people pure oxygen (high flow etc.) e.g. 70 to 80%, can be as devastating as end stage COVID…

5)it was all murder and lies, all bout COVID…nothing about COVID was true

6)Malone came out in 2021 with lies and statements to control the narrative on the virus (if you accept this) and technology related to control of the virus

7)endemicity but we had no data before 2020 and a reason why it is not discussed prior to 2020 as we have had no data before 2020 to compare post 2020

8)Why won’t anyone discuss how a background signal could be construed as ‘spread’? Why is no one discussing the expected increase in all-cause mortality? Did they take advantage of this? They knew they could hurt people with pure oxygen? Why is no one talking about the 500,000 deaths due to opioids during COVID across all age-groups? That could account for the background also?

9)None of the PCR tests used nested primers and this was a major flaw. Only one amplicon, 2 primers were used? Very flawed. This was a major flaw in the submitted and approved EUAs.

10)All those who knew about these mRNA vaccines knew, they had to know that there was DNA and RNA contaminants and fragments, and this was hugely problematic. They knew a purity problem was there even before the vaccine was rolled out. Ask Malone. Ask them to explain why they were silent on the vaccine etc. remaining at injection site, the mRNA-LNP complex at the injection site knowing that was impossible…ask Malone. Ask Malone about the mRNA-LNP and spike etc. dissolving soon after vaccine and translation etc.

11)The way we create DNA and mRNA is taking the DNA plasmid and putting it into bacteria; you start with the DNA sequence (in this case from China) and make a lot of synthetic versions of it. Inovio was a vaccine company that was incorporated by Malone and his wife. Keep track of that in your mind. IMO this was BEFORE COVID in 2020.

12)So, in plasmid manufacturing lab, you add the DNA plasmid to the bacteria…then you grow it and purify the DNA from the bacteria. Then from the pure product can be used in pre-clinical testing. Remember as the bacteria grows (replicates), the DNA has to increase. This is how you grow DNA. Pharmaceuticals has only one way to make huge quantities of synthetic DNA. Synthetic DNA can be converted to synthetic RNA. You can thus seed a high-fidelity signal that could be detected by PCR. You can in effect create a pandemic. With high fidelity. Transfection (use of RNA to cause the expression of a protein where it is not supposed to be) and transformation (use of DNA). Infectious clones. Take DNA, grow it up, then can add that DNA to commercial RNA polymerase and get synthetic RNA. Synthetic RNA cannot pandemic, it can only be derived in the lab. Asta-Zeneca was transformation. Biologics are manufactured using synthetic DNA amplified to unlimited pure quantities. Pharmaceutical who make biologics make ‘PURE’ DNA first. Must!

As JJ says, it is the only way to do it! So, you start with synthetic DNA you make from some sequence (e.g. the sequence given to us by China if we accept that model) and then replicate that plasmid in bacterial culture. Synthetic DNA can then be converted into RNA (not possible via any other means synthetically) using RNA polymerases and this is how they make the transfection Malone Bourla Bancel etc. mRNA injection vaccine. If they wanted to, they could make the DNA/RNA as described, and place it anywhere and then use over-cycled over-sensitive PCR process and sequencing to detect it. A high-fidelity signal.

This is infectious clones as defined by virology. You could seed that DNA/RNA anywhere and detect it as a ‘pandemic’. No virus could get you to the finish line, it must start in the lab with DNA, grow it up, then created RNA with RNA polymerases and then you can find it anywhere you want it to be found. Only through commercial methods. Do you understand what Couey is alluding to here? Transformation is use of DNA and transfection is use of RNA to cause the production of a protein where it does not belong. e.g. the spike protein as part of the mRNA technology and DNA viral-vector platforms.

Listen to Couey carefully, this guy is in a league of his own…see one of my discussions with him below…

See these questions Couey posed:

___

