Take that Zuckerberg, up yours! you punk, you and your Facebook that I have not been part of, censored and cancelled people, fact checked, and today you are just trying to cup Trump to benefit you…he should have kicked you out of his home for your censoring may have killed people who needed sound advice from scientists like me et al, those you cancelled and fact checked, you stupid moron…people like you don’t get to slide by me! You and your outfit harmed people. I hope Trump works to jail people like you Zuckerberg!

Kara Swisher Brutally Shreds Mark Zuckerberg's Latest Moves, calls him a “mendacious fcuk”…‘Sad, Shameless Weather Vane!’ Kara Swisher Drops Scorched Earth Takedown of ‘Mendacious F*ck’ Mark Zuckerberg…

WATCH: Joe Rogan Demolishes Mark Zuckerberg When the Facebook CEO Makes an Outrageous COVID-19 Censorship Claim and Shows His Democrat Colors | The Gateway Pundit | by Cullen Linebarger

‘While the interview began well, it eventually turned south once the topic of COVID-19 censorship came up. Zuckerberg tried to argue that while he did not agree with every method the Biden regime used to push vaccination, he still defended the overall goal.

“I think…they (the Biden regime) were doing something,” Zuckerberg stated. “Their goal to get everyone vaccinated was actually a good goal…”’

Undeterred, Zuckerberg continued to carry water for the Regime on COVID-19 censorship. What he said next was absolutely outrageous.

“Still, on balance, I still think it’s good for more people to get the vaccine,” Zuckerberg responded. “I’m not sure in that case how much of it was like a personal political gain that they were going for. I think that they had a kind of goal that they thought was in the interests of the country.”’

“Well, there’s a bunch of problems with that,” Rogan began. “There’s the emergency use authorization that they needed in order to get this pushed through. And you can’t have that without valid therapeutics being available. And so they suppressed valid therapeutics.”

“So they’re suppressing real information that would lead to people being healthy and successful in defeating this disease, he continued. “And they did that so that they could have this one solution.”

“And this was Fauci’s game plan. I mean, this is the movie Dallas Buyers Club. That’s Fauci in that movie. That was with the AIDS crisis. This is the exact same game plan that was played out with the COVID vaccine.”’

Also:

Veteran tech journalist Kara Swisher pulled no punches in a recent episode of her Pivot podcast while tearing into Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg after he announced Facebook would end its fact-checking program. Swisher lit into Zuckerberg for what she argued is his inconsistency over the years and at one point said that one of her co-host Scott Galloway’s favorite barbs, “mendacious fuck,” is the best way to describe Zuckerberg and his recent actions.

“Let me just say, let me do my little rant now because it’s more than just bending the knee. Of course, he’s doing it in his self-interest and his business interests, which was always Mark,” Swisher began, adding:

I think it was on Piers Morgan. He’s like, are you surprised? I’m like, no. No, this is what he’s like. This is what I’ve told you he’s like. I wrote a piece in the New York Times where I was like, this guy is the most dangerous person on the planet. He has amplified and weaponized everything, and then he doesn’t want to take responsibility. Let me tell you, I’ve talked to a lot of people inside Facebook and Meta. They are sick to their stomach, Mark, just so you know. I know Joel Kaplan is kissing your ass to get the job that he got, but let me just be clear. So many people called me this past week. The first person who was this first PR person was like, we got to get off threads now. I’ve had so many calls. ‘Sick to their stomach’ seems to do it, and they should be sick to their stomach because you are a sad and shameless weather vane. In four more years, if the Democrats take over, you’re going to shift again because that’s what you do. You have no values whatsoever. I thought Will Oremus did a great piece in the Washington Post, of all places. He goes, ‘Mark Zuckerberg cited a cultural tipping point to justify dumping fact checks and relaxing hate speech rules. Meta ending fact checks in the US made headlines, but the real ballgame here is a broader repudiation of the idea that a company is responsible for bad stuff on its platform.’ As Zuckerberg puts it, ‘bad stuff.’ Mark, you don’t– ‘bad stuff.’ What, he thinks he’s going to like stub a toe. These people, you put people in danger. ‘The company never really wanted that responsibility and Trump’s election allows them to shrug it off.’ They never wanted to.

