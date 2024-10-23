conscience, but vote…I support Trump fully to win as the ONLY option, but this is telling you to go vote and tell Christians especially in Pennsylvania to vote, Georgia to vote…it is up to them their choice…

ANONYMOUS, every allegation is ‘anonymous’…hiding behind anonymous.

I thank Kelly for his son’s sacrifice, none is higher but come on John, Trump ‘made’ you, and this is how you repay him? I cannot believe anything you say for if it is ever shown and proven, for you want us to believe you, if your version, is proven, if any of this is true, I will walk away from Trump if he indeed called broken wounded soldiers’ losers. He did not. I do not believe you Kelly. People there inside there said NO, never happened. Why would you do this to Trump? Your word against his and you using your work as a marine and your Gold Star status. Have you no shame? You actually deride the military, you disrespect it.

Trump is the only sane option. Like him or not, bad decisions or not, mistakes or not…and he is not perfect, and he made bad mistakes in OWS and the Malone et al. vaccine. But I have hope and trust that he will do the right thing. Look, America is done if the illegals brought in under Obama and Harris stay and not deported and if Harris wins, millions more to come, and all will vote democrat, then Texas is gone, maybe Florida, then it is game over for Republicans.

Christians and Evangelicals, please vote!

Now CNN brining out Khizr Khan, the one with the pocket book constitution to hit Trump…give me an EFF in break…when I see you Mr. Khan talking to your religious elders about radical islam and jihadism and the attacks on non-believers, the attacks on Jews, Christians, Hindus, etc., then you talk your shit about Trump…you people ride on the coat tails…of your dead children who did make the sacrifice…I have heard so many tales by Gold stars and yes, there is no greater sacrifice than your child giving life for America etc. and any parent of any nation in same, but don’t Khan use that to get camera time to come hit the POTUS when it is not you who made the sacrifice…it’s like Biden shitting on any and every one he could citing his dead son Beau’s sacrifice yet even he is misleading and is actually engaging in stolen valor for I understood his son did not die in battle etc. so NOT a gold star…sorry but Biden’s son died of cancer I think and not on battlefield so Biden is wrong for this misrepresentation of the facts repeatedly…Khan’s son I think died in battle and this is the most sacrifice but don’t use that Khan to get on media to insult a POTUS…I want to say more but will stop here.

