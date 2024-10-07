Start John here:

‘As of the time of this writing, over two hundred people are confirmed to have been killed by Hurricane Helene. No one knows the true death toll yet. There are rumours of over 900 unidentified bodies, with some saying that a couple of zeroes need to be added to the death toll. Who knows what the real number is. We may never know. A lot of the bodies may simply never be found.

This is the last image of a husband and wife trying to escape from the flood by climbing onto the roof of the their home in Asheville, NC. The roof collapsed, killing them and their six-year-old grandchild; the child’s mother took the photograph.

There are multiple reports of bodies stuck up in trees (link has video). There don’t seem to be any pictures confirming this yet, but one can understand why people would be reluctant to take such pictures, or to share them.

There are dead bodies everywhere, apparently: they are not picking up the bodies. The stench of the bodies everywhere is insane and for some reason, the government does not want to pick up the bodies. One pastor of a local church was going to order to door delivering water and they changed their delivery request to body bags because so many of the homes that they’ve gone to have needed body bags, we’re trying to keep the body count. They’re not picking up the bodies. They don’t wanna identify the bodies and they’re just leaving them to rot in the streets. Conditions on the ground sound absolutely horrific: lost children, separated from their parents, people begging for water:

These are all rumours. There are going to be a lot of rumours in this post. Reports from the ground are conflicting, many of them standing in stark contradiction to official communications from federal and state authorities, and their counterparts in the legacy media. That doesn’t mean that everything on social media is correct. There’s a lot of bullshit out there, like this AI-generated image that made the rounds:

Or this AI-generated picture of Trump personally assisting in disaster relief:

Don’t fall for the obvious Facebook boomerbait, obviously.

It isn’t clear when the satellite image was taken, but the most recent outage map indicates that the region is still largely dark.

There are estimates that it might take months to restore power to some areas. This is apparently in part because a large fraction of America’s stock of spare transformers were sent to the Ukraine.

Many are pointing out that the regime seems to care a lot more about providing aid to the Ukraine than it does about providing aid to Appalachia.

Maybe if North Carolina changed its name it would have an easier time getting help.

To be fair, most of the aid

Biden has since visited North Carolina apparently, only to

The careful observer will note Kamala’s earbuds are unplugged, and that the paper in front of her is blank.

Alejandro Mayorkas, the Secretary of Homeland Security who threw the borders open to invite in millions – possibly tens of millions – of invaders, has announced that FEMA is all tapped out. They spent their whole budget on social programs for people who should never have been in the country in the first place:

Some of the invaders Mayorkas allowed in were arrested for looting:

There are unconfirmed reports of orphaned children being raped by illegals.

Don’t worry, though: left-wing NGOs are on the ground, providing such essential services as abortions and free PrEP.

Getting any kind of aid to the disaster zone, whether food and water or really crucial supplies such as drugs for safe gay sex, let alone rebuilding them, is greatly complicated by the fact that the roads been chewed into rubble-strewn river-beds.

Some of the locals have taken to

If you’d like to help some of our guys get aid to North Carolina, there’s a GoFundMe here where several of them are raising money for supplies. Every dollar counts.

Fortunately, we don’t have to rely entirely on pre-industrial techniques such as a domesticated beasts of burden to reach remote mountainous regions. We also have these wonderful devices called helicopters.

By the way, here is a GoFundMe to help fuel rescue helicopters.

This was apparently very embarrassing for the government, leading to reports of

While FEMA itself is apparently nowhere to be seen:

Here’s a pissed off local woman describing conditions on the ground,

Word is, however, that the military

However, there’s one report that the Feds have been staying out of North Carolina because North Carolina told the Feds to stay out, in order to avoid a repeat of the Hurricane Katrina fiasco (note that “Liberty” is Fort Bragg):

Furthermore, it seems that

Meanwhile, North Carolina’s National Guard has apparently rescued over 500 people, using helicopters.

Source , with video

National Guard units from 16 states have also been activated to assist in the relief effort,

Again, I don’t know if there’s anything to that, but it wouldn’t surprise me if there was.

'

