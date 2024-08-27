Trump needs 2 debates and one MUST be on friendly territory…if the republican campaign cannot negotiate this, then it is clear they are subverting Trump…how could they in the first place take the June debate for it hobbled him greatly for it spawned the birth of Kamala (gave her TIME, gave them TIME they did not formerly have to package her) and how could the republicans managers agree to CNN then ABC? Are they lunatics? I think they are.

‘Sometimes the truth comes from unusual sources, and none other than the New York Times has punctured the “Kamalot” bubble.

Critics have spent weeks pointing out the lack of substance to the Kamala Harris candidacy, a personality cult that handlers were hoping the ever-reliable media would carry through until November.

Unfortunately, the once-venerable “Gray Lady” isn’t playing along and has dared to point out that not only does the steak lack sizzle but there’s no steak.

In a column that could be the first sign that the honeymoon is over, deputy opinion editor Patrick Healy informed readers that “Joy Is Not a Strategy” which is going to strike a raw nerve with leftists.

Beginning with the obligatory attack on Donald J. Trump who he derisively mocked as “God,” the author remarked on the just-completed Democrat National Convention and its inability to communicate an articulate message to voters about what the vice president stands for.

“If the Democratic convention’s message for America had to fit on a bumper sticker, it would read, ‘Harris is joy.’ The word has gone from being a nice descriptor of Democratic energy to being a rhetorical two-by-four thumped on voters’ heads,” he wrote.

“Don’t get me wrong — there are many worse things than joy — but I cringed a little in the convention hall Tuesday night when Bill Clinton said Kamala Harris would be ‘the president of joy.’ ‘Joy’ is the new ‘fetch’ from ‘Mean Girls’: Democrats are bent on making the word happen,” he continued.

“But joy is not a political strategy. And God is not a political strategy. The good news for Democrats is that Harris seems to understand this. Americans want her to lower their household costs and make it easier to find housing. Being our joyful Momala is not going to win the election,” wrote Healy,

He seems to be suggesting that the phoniness of the Kamala campaign may not be a substitute for real solutions at a time when Americans are reeling from three and a half years of sustained inflation courtesy of the Biden-Harris policies, and other than a communist-like price-fixing scheme, Harris has yet to lay out her policies.

Democrats were so happy to rid themselves of the deeply unpopular Joe Biden who until Nancy Pelosi orchestrated a coup against him, was dragging congressional lawmakers down like a cinderblock chained around their necks, that they haven’t even considered the possibility that the electorate is looking for more than the standard celebrity fluff, and a candidate who refuses to do interviews.

Harris will always have her cheering section though.

But mindless party drones aside, millions of Americans aren’t likely to be mesmerized by the propaganda and many can see right through it with Harris, who was almost universally viewed as a national embarrassment until Pelosi and friends gave Joe the boot.

Now that the convention is over, the media is on the clock.’

