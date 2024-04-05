Thanks SAGE H, for reminding us. I shake my head, I shake it for I want to believe, I wish to trust, I really do…but how can I? how can we? That today I can sit back after 4 years of madness and conclude that 100%, 100% of COVID was a lie, a fraud, a PCR manufactured asymptomatic transmission lie of a non-fake pandemic, that never was!

I like Rand, I admire him…

***as I slowly raise my hand, lost in silence, then my head hangs lows, I ponder, then I lower my hand slowly, pondering…lost…

and I exhale***

What truth can our children hold on to now? Is there any? Who to believe? Is there any integrity left? That the murderer among us stands as the savior to you…

not one aspect of COVID was true…nothing about it, from virus, to origin, to lockdowns, to mRNA vaccine…nothing anyone has ever told us from any CDC, NIH, FDA, Health Canada official, any of our governments…none of it is true…no Task Force member, nothing, all lies, twisted and warped to bend your brain and get you to be scared and comply and LET them enrich themselves, accrue power, and set you up for coming domination.

And all we asked of them is to allow us to live our lives…unfettered by them…to take care of our own and help in any way we can…that is all. To add…

Yet not even that we can do.

We often wrench with each other, SAGE H and I, we are aiming at the same target, going about it slightly differently but fundamentally we want wrong RIGHTED…we want justice…I believe we are on the same side…thank you…I now share your stack…it was good…I share things I think are good (hat tip today, you were not such a bad boy (or girl, whomever you are):

