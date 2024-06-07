Just when you thought watching the FBI march in GAY PRIDE parades turned the stomach (as jihadists seek to blow us up, our FBI gets their GAY on), we have the NAVY seals not to be outdone in WOKENESS
'I know plenty of current and former SEALs who are disgusted with this. Please repent of this debaucherous behavior & stick to what you're good at!' added another; 'So glad I got out before this bull'
Navy Seals are accused of going woke after pride post sparks backlash
This is a psyop. They’re making everybody look gay. Fact is, the majority of the world is not gay, and we don’t hate each other. It’s just more divisiveness. Deep down inside everybody wants to get along! So don’t let them brainwash you. But when the military pushes the pride agenda, you know the corruption goes all the way to the top.
I am no longer asking the God of Heaven & creation to bless America. I am asking for mercy. ❤️💔❤️🩹