Amber Rose “Girl on Fire” RNC Night One

When I initially scrolled through the list of Republican National Convention speakers, I was less than eager to watch. In fact, the long list of politicians was, well…pretty boring. Then I spied the name Amber Rose. I had never focused too much on her before so I did what any Gen Xer would do…I googled her. I wanted to learn some more.

Amber Rose - Model, rapper, television personality who dated Kanye West. In 2015, Rose launched the Amber Rose SlutWalk, an event to protest gender inequality, sexual and social injustice and derogatory labeling with a mission to empower women and LGBTQ+ people. Some conservatives voiced concerns about her speaking at the RNC. Evidently, Miss Rose wasn’t the “right-kind of speaker” for the RNC.

Well since my googling of Ms. Rose, I will tell you that any preconceived notion I had about her flew right out the window. After her stellar 5-minute speech, America witnessed “girl on fire”. She should not be taken as ‘whimsical’. This person has depth and huge promise. I say political. Leadership. Smart.

Her opening statement, “But most importantly I’m a mother. My whole world revolves around providing for my children, keeping them safe and giving them an opportunity for a better life. That’s something that unites all American parents, whether we’re Republicans, Democrats, Conservatives or Liberals we all want a better country for our children.” This is the cliffs notes version of 45’s “Fight…Fight.” We “Fight” for our children. We “Fight” for their future.

Ms. Rose received a standing ovation…she brought down the house! In case you missed her tell it like it is speech take a listen. Yes, the truth told in a mere 5 minutes:

Amber Rose 2024 RNC speech outlines her personal journey to becoming Trump and MAGA supporter (youtube.com)

Ms. Rose came to Fiserv Forum that evening to set the record straight. She came humbly. She came armed with the truth. She came with passion. She came with a fire in her heart. She came with a “light” about her that was moving, inspiring and real. She used the words, “shocked, pissed and exhausted,” which pretty much sums the way real Americans feel about the Biden/Harris administration of the last 4 years.

Three days ago I had no clear idea who Amber Rose was…now I do. I was not sure. There were lots of speeches the first night of the RNC and there’s plenty more to come over the next 3 days. But they will need to come good, real ‘good’ to match her. She speaks to the street, to the family room, to you and me. Directly. She is real. Not only has Ms. Rose set the bar high for all forthcoming speeches but this lady has set the record straight in just 4 sentences:

“The truth is the media has lied to us about Donald Trump…The left told me to hate Trump and even worse to hate the other side, the people who support him. When you cut through the lies you realize the truth. American families were better when Donald Trump was President.” Amen my sister!

Godspeed Ms. Rose…Godspeed!

