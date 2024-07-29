See below an initial list of raped and killed American girls on account of Biden-Obama-Harris-Mayorkas Southern border policies.

Her policies as AG for California and then as VPOTUS with Biden and Obama, the deaths due to her actions, we will lay out below. Because especially her role as AG in California, it was catastrophic.

First, be careful Trump, on the debate stage she, Harris will go to her favorite line on you “I am not finished” to stump you and back you up…be prepared…she will say it as you try to answer…and you will be left like many ‘white men’ facing this brown woman in a bac and forth, ‘silent’ because you would be afraid to tell her fCUk off its your time to talk…be prepared Trump, she is cunning, she will ask you too (well capable) “so tell me Mr. Trump, when you said ‘grab them by the pussy’, tell me as a woman, tell the nation, you have the chance here now, tell us what you meant”…she will go there Trump…be warned, be prepared…this is a sly devious cunning political person who will do and say whatever it is to keep democrats out of jail for with you in power, that is where many of them are headed…so come prepared Trump…this will not be debating Hilary.

So, look at what I present below, this is how we deal with Kamala Harris, we will prosecute her in media (she loves to use the word ‘prosecute’ when she refers to Trump, so we use it too on her) based on her actual record of deaths to Americans from California all the way to Washington (examining the ARC of her legal political prosecutorial life) especially with her role as border CZAR. Cite each example I present…

Is this a VPOTUS Kamala Harris & Willie Horton & Governor Michael Dukakis moment? Is this what we are facing now? Has Kamala Harris done to American women and girls what Michael Dukakis recklessly did to innocent people with criminal Willie Horton? And which costed Dukakis the election against Bush Sr.

Background: Willie Horton (photo below) was a convict in Massachusetts who escaped and was serving time for murder; he skipped out on a temporary furlough from prison and then committed robbery, rape, and assault. Yes, that Willie.

And we can talk about Harris sleeping her way to the top and all that and IMO, gives us a dimension of Harris but we can deal with her catastrophic actions and policies across the ARC of her political life without going personal…let CNN and FOX gutter thrash media types deal with that and go there, we are above board…

We need to be cautious and step back from personal attacks. It will not be easy because the left engages in it (and we too), yet we must, in this case. We have a full barrel of devastating catastrophic policy failure goods on Harris, her failed toxic devastating policies in government and as VPOTUS that caused deaths of Americans in failing to secure the US Southern border to breach. Importantly, her gross failure as VP in telling Americans and the cabinet that Biden was not of sound mind and had to be removed via her constitutional duty of invoking the 25th amendment, yet she lied and conspired with the White House Press Secretary KJP, the legacy putrid fecal media, Pelosi, Schumer etc. and even Republicans…is Biden even alive? Was there a White House coup of an elected POTUS? I despise Biden’s politics, yet I ask this in case they have harmed him. Did they harm him? I do not believe who we have seen recently is in fact POTUS Biden. Should we not ask these questions given the pure unabated lies we have been subjected to for 4 years under Harris et al.?

So let us focus and prosecute Harris in the media on these policy failures and on talk shows. Let us showcase her actions on crime that resulted in many innocent people dying and with acute focus, showcase what she did with the illegals at the US border and how she has now caused the rape and deaths of American women and girls.

I will try to take the high road and focus on her political record as it is devastating and clear. Not her personal life. Truth is she was catastrophic as a Vice President and failed in her duties, and she was blatantly unfair as a prosecutor as she allowed violent killer criminals back onto American streets and then they committed more deadly crimes. She purposely did not release prisoners when she had to and released ones who were violent and deadly. Let us focus on this record and what she did similar at our border and now causing massive rape and death for our women and girls and even boys.

What Harris did at the border is uniquely devastating and we have all we need to make the case against her and so I am setting the table for you and teeing up some, ‘just some’, of her handy work as VP at the border (caution, some of these will be painful to watch and read):

Kamala Harris must be renamed Kamala ‘Willie Horton’ Harris, it is only fitting for what her deadly polices have done. Continue reading, you will learn about just some, SOME, of our American young girls killed by these ‘illegals’ on accounts of Harris’s devastating border CZAR polices letting them in UNVETTED…

Seems Kamala Harris just loved to help the rapists and killers among us and did just that, yet records show the people she helped, akin to Willie Horton, turned around and harmed society more and killed. Kind of like the illegals from Southern border she Kamala, with Obama and Biden and Mayorkas riding shotgun in glee, let into America unvetted, uneducated, unskilled illegals, with no indication in many instances their real names and where they went in America, including the ‘got-aways’, comprised of 3rd world scum Latino (not all, but many), 3rd world 6th century medieval beasts, feral dogs from the Middle East and Saharan Africa and North Africa, who as it turns out, made Willie blush. Yes, that Willie would blush for not even he did the type of crimes the feral barbarian medieval beasts Kamala Harris let breach our borders…

and Harris wants to let more in, she wants our borders open to all the feral beasts to come and rape more of our women and girls and kill them…that is Kamala Harris, while she all her life fronted with law enforcement protection, leaves your women and children vulnerable and boy, did the Willie Horton copycats come calling.

Go ask Jocelyn Nungaray, 12 years old, what they did to her, the feral Latino evil beasts Kamala Harris as border CZAR, ask them what they did to her…but you cannot, for after they brutalized her, they, the illegals Kamala ‘Willie Horton’ Harris let in, killed her and dumped her body in the river…what they did to her I cannot write here. 12 years old and Kamala ‘Willie Horton’ Horton rides around, and her family, with protection on your tax dime…while she feeds your daughters to rape and slaughter…

Go ask the 13 year old who was brutalized by Kamala ‘Willie Horton’ Harris’s ‘nice illegals’ (Christian Inga) about what he/they did to her…go ask her parents about their child now…

How about Maria Gonzalez, 11, who was found strangled to death under her bed in Pasadena, Texas, go ask her if you could, what happened on account of Kamala ‘Willie Horton’ Harris’s nice illegals. Police have named 18-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, from Guatemala, as a suspect in Maria’s death and he is one of Harris’s illegals and reportedly crossed into the US through El Paso, Texas, in January.

Maria Gonzalez's body found by her father at their home in Pasadena, Texas, on Saturday, August 12, when he returned home from work. She had also been sexually assaulted, police said.

Also, while at it, go ask the parents of this girl now:

How about a Texas teen Lizbeth Medina, who was raped and murdered by the ‘nice illegals’ let into USA at the Southern border by Kamala ‘Willie Horton’ Harris:

Rafael Romero, a 23-year-old undocumented immigrant living in Texas on an expired visa, had no previous encounters with the family before the deadly stabbing, the victim’s aunt Ana Medina told The Messenger.

See this now:

Medina, a junior at Edna High School, was found dead in early December after her mother, Jacqueline Medina, discovered her corpse around 7 p.m. in the bathtub of Cottonwood Apartments. Romero allegedly struck the teenage girl, caused her head to strike a “firm surface,” hit her with a “hard object,” and “repeatedly stabbing or cutting” her “with a sharp object or edged weapon,” documents suggest. “It’s very disturbing to me,” the victim’s mother said. “I don’t want to miss anything at all, not if I can help it, because my baby deserves justice, and I want to be part of it.”

What about Joselyn Jhoana Toaquiza, 21, was suffocated and then killed on her birthday by one of Kamala ‘Willie Horton’ Harris’s nice illegals.

How come the police officer did not stop for she was beaten…how come that police officer did not think to stop and ask what he was doing carrying a limp person on his back and with clearly injuries…what is happening to this world and what happened here?

Here she is entering the place with the feral barbarian medieval Latino beast that Harris let in:

Here she is entering the house:

Then you see the feral animal beast carrying her on his back, at this time she is dead…

How about this Maryland mother’s daughter, Kayla Hamilton, this beautiful child, brutalized by these illegals? Kamala Harris did this.

Do not forget Rachel Morin, mother of 5 killed by an illegal feral animal let in by Harris:

Martinez-Hernandez, allegedly entered the U.S. illegally last year from El Salvador, where he was wanted for murdering a woman, according to the sheriff and the FBI. Then he killed our American girl Rachel Morin.

How about this:

Albany, NY, Illegal named Sakir Akkan (above), 21, islamist, allegedly told the girl, who was in the passenger seat of his Toyota Prius, that he’d pummel her if she didn’t get into the back, and threatened

Once she was inside the backseat, he allegedly took the girl’s clothes off and raped her…thanks to Kamala ‘Willie Horton’ Harris.

Go ask these dead people about Kamala ‘Willie Horton’ Harris’s nice illegals, see if you can wake them up from the dead…maybe you would have some luck…ask them what they think:

The man wanted by law enforcement for the killings of five Texas neighbors – including a 9-year-old boy – had entered the US illegally and been deported by immigration officials at least four times, a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement source said.

But Kamala ‘Willie Horton’ Harris has her security detail for herself and family as your get killed by her actions…

