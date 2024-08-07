‘Megan Thee Stallion can twerk all she wants, but Kamala Harris remains the weakest Democratic presidential candidate since Walter Mondale.

The conservative influencers despairing at the apparent “energy” behind the DNC’s astroturfed social media rollout for Harris are in error. This race is Trump’s to lose. Kamala has no shot at legitimately winning the 2024 Presidential election.

She is an absurd candidate running a ridiculous campaign. She is clearly not the consensus pick of the Democratic party for the presidency. We know this because no voter ever cast a ballot for her in the primary. Moreover, her appearance in the race is entirely inorganic—the product of Democrat insiders deposing the sitting president from running again for an office he very much insisted he should hang onto.

Kamala is not a legitimate candidate for President. She is not popular. She is not inspiring. She has no base of support. She has no cogent policy proposals to better the country. She is a terrible public speaker with little to no grasp of national politics. She was airdropped into the 2024 campaign because her boss couldn’t string together a coherent sentence. She was selected as VP in the first place because she is a Black woman.

Should the DC regime install Kamala, it will mean the end of our constitutional order and of free and fair elections. Kamala cannot legitimately win the presidency. Should the media declare her the winner on November 6, it would be an absurdity on the scale of journalists insisting that North Korean elections are free and fair.

Kamala’s campaign is the ultimate ritual humiliation for the American electorate. The 2020 results were bad enough. The DNC coup to remove Biden from the 2024 ticket was a stunning public admission that he was never the “most popular candidate” of all time and that the 81 million “votes” he “won” in 2020 were a mirage cooked up by ballot-harvesting, COVID protocols, and outright fraud.

American voters stomached, barely, that illegitimate result because Trump always had the potential to come back. As long as there was a reasonable possibility of Trump winning, voters were willing to tolerate the absurdity of the Biden “victory.” The legitimacy of the American electoral system therefore rests entirely on Trump’s shoulders.

The regime cannot survive the installation of another astroturfed and unpopular political leader into the highest office in the land. The weight of the sheer ridiculousness of it all will bring faith in our system of government crashing to the ground.

No reasonable person can believe that Kamala has any shot in this race. The entire Democrat campaign for the presidency has had to retool on the fly—they need new signs, a new rally schedule, and a new message—with only a dozen weeks to go in the race. Kamala possesses the worst of both worlds. As vice president, she both completely owns the legacy of the current administration but also has no real policy accomplishments to point to. Her brief foray as “border czar” was an unmitigated disaster

Harris has no real contact with voters either. In the 2020 Democratic primary, Kamala did so badly in early polls and was beaten so soundly by Tulsi Gabbard in an early debate that she had to drop out before voting in Iowa even occurred.

Kamala Harris isn’t just bad with voters; even her closest allies and staff dislike her. As California attorney general, she insisted that her subordinates greet her every day with a “Good Morning, General” and refused to engage with low-level employees. Her office as vice president was known to be a hive of discontent with an extremely high turnover rate.

Harris is a political radical once labeled the most liberal senator by GovTrack. She raised bail money for communist rioters during the 2020 riots. She supports gun confiscation and giving free healthcare to illegals. This isn’t popular among any significant sector of the American electorate.

As it stands now, only a few thousand voters have even seen Kamala in person as a candidate. I have yet to see a single yard sign with her name on it anywhere I go here in Michigan. She is behind the power curve by months. Trump has already made multiple enormous public appearances in all of the swing states. Kamala isn’t even close to that kind of ground game.

Whatever anyone in the media might say, politicians actually need to campaign. Kamala Harris cannot simply argue that she can win a national election by simply existing. The media already did that with Biden in 2020, with terrible results for Americans’ faith in our democratic form of government.

Not only is Kamala a train wreck in her own right, but Donald Trump has never been more popular than he is right now. The lawfare cases against him are in freefall. His rallies have never been bigger, his message has never been sharper, and his supporters have never been more vocal. Major Silicon Valley figures and investors like Elon Musk are lining up behind Trump

To top it all off, Trump miraculously survived an assassination attempt on live television in heroic fashion. Trump’s enormous display of physical courage in the aftermath is one of the most iconic images in American electoral history. His chant of “fight, fight, fight” continues to energize his supporters.

The media and DNC can pretend that didn’t happen, but voters will remember Trump’s awe-inspiring display of virtue.

Trump is an unstoppable force in American politics. He has enormous support from the American middle and working class. His signs dot the landscape. The lines for his rallies stretch for miles outside of every venue where he speaks.

Kamala doesn’t stand a chance. Only outright fraud could possibly elevate her to the presidency, and that move would instantly destroy the last pillar of legitimacy holding up our political order.

Kamala is a line in the sand. If she can be installed in the presidency, then there is no reason to keep holding elections; the DNC and its media apparatchiks can simply make or break the presidency with a snap of the fingers. In this scenario, there is no longer any reason for patriotic Americans to serve or support the regime in DC. They must withdraw their consent and search for new guards for their future security.

The 2024 Trump campaign sent the liberal hivemind into fits of hysteria. There is nothing these people wouldn’t do in order to keep Trump and his centrist policies of preserving our sovereignty and national renewal out of the White House. This is a deeply unstable time in American life.

We can be certain of one thing, however: Kamala is not going to win a fair election in November. It is impossible.’

