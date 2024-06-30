Karen Kingston: this stack piece by Kingston is worth the read, I like Kingston, support her work & after her run in with Malone she seems to be recovering well! PRAISE! But she is right for I can
tell you bluntly, POTUS Trump warned them and told them para "do not bring no shit to me that is not safe & effective, ONLY bring if safe and effective, safety is first for me"; they always said "YES
Mr. President, it is safe and effective, yes it is” and he would press them para “it has to be safe and effective”…all along, they were lying to him, they rolled Trump for he had no background in vaccinology or immunology or virology…he trusted these beasts at CDC, NIH, FDA, NIH, at HHS, at Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, he trusted Moncef et al…but everyone was deceiving him and I knew, those of us who had some fundaments of vaccinology and listened, who knew of the discussions, knew you could not take a 15 year development process and bring vaccine in 4 months…they were fucking Trump and he bought it…he bought the fake fraud PCR manufactured non pandemic…he bought the vaccine…he did not know it was never safety tested…he trusted Fauci and Birx et al. Yet all along they were fucking him, and it was Atlas and myself who were banging away on the inside warning, fighting Fauci and Birx…these malfeasants had the media as their junk yard dog attacking us 24/7 in DC…it was brutal…
Trump was misled on all things COVID for all of it was a lie and failure…every single COVID lockdown lunatic policy and the mRNA vaccine. All. COVID was never a pandemic, it was made up out of nothing. Using PCR and lie of asymptomatic transmission just like how they are creating a H5N1 bird flu pandemic out of nothing.
I wrote a paper to Hahn of FDA, Redfield, all of them…while I was at HHS in about July 2020….para…warning about the vaccine and shared it federally, to all, and even moved to publish…FDA official called me and asked me to retract it for in it, I told them what they were doing was wrong. With the vaccine. Even said they at FDA was not interested in safety…just in denying Trump EUA…so no election victory to boast about…para…told me blunt, we will not give him no EUA even though we could before the election…You would see by now that even in the Freedom Movement, this immigrant island boy scientist was canned and cancelled but it has never stopped me…I punish them too…;-) in media.
IMO I think the reason Trump is not stepping up at this point is because once he does they will accuse him for this horrible democide. It seems they have gone after him 24/7 after the elevator ride and he has prevailed each hoax! Now they will lock him up so YOU can’t speak!
I also think he knows there is a possibility his family will be in danger. I mean ask yourself if you were in his shoes what would you do?
He does need to apologize and I’m not making excuses for him but look and listen to Karen Kingston. She has the contract between Trump and Pfizer and it was NOT safe and effective which makes Pfizer’s contract NULL AND VOID! It was written all over this document.
Pay attention and pray…it’s gonna get rocky! 🙏
I remember well Trump was skeptical and said everything should be opened by April 15 Easter Sunday. The governors decided against him. The governors had power over their states but Trump did not. He knew instinctively as a businessman that companies would close and bankruptcies would loom. The PCR tests were being misused as the dr who invented them and mysteriously died told drs you could find too many other viruses if you had more cycles than recommended.