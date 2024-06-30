Mr. President, it is safe and effective, yes it is” and he would press them para “it has to be safe and effective”…all along, they were lying to him, they rolled Trump for he had no background in vaccinology or immunology or virology…he trusted these beasts at CDC, NIH, FDA, NIH, at HHS, at Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, he trusted Moncef et al…but everyone was deceiving him and I knew, those of us who had some fundaments of vaccinology and listened, who knew of the discussions, knew you could not take a 15 year development process and bring vaccine in 4 months…they were fucking Trump and he bought it…he bought the fake fraud PCR manufactured non pandemic…he bought the vaccine…he did not know it was never safety tested…he trusted Fauci and Birx et al. Yet all along they were fucking him, and it was Atlas and myself who were banging away on the inside warning, fighting Fauci and Birx…these malfeasants had the media as their junk yard dog attacking us 24/7 in DC…it was brutal…

Trump was misled on all things COVID for all of it was a lie and failure…every single COVID lockdown lunatic policy and the mRNA vaccine. All. COVID was never a pandemic, it was made up out of nothing. Using PCR and lie of asymptomatic transmission just like how they are creating a H5N1 bird flu pandemic out of nothing.

I wrote a paper to Hahn of FDA, Redfield, all of them…while I was at HHS in about July 2020….para…warning about the vaccine and shared it federally, to all, and even moved to publish…FDA official called me and asked me to retract it for in it, I told them what they were doing was wrong. With the vaccine. Even said they at FDA was not interested in safety…just in denying Trump EUA…so no election victory to boast about…para…told me blunt, we will not give him no EUA even though we could before the election…You would see by now that even in the Freedom Movement, this immigrant island boy scientist was canned and cancelled but it has never stopped me…I punish them too…;-) in media.

