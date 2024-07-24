but you are backed if you went so because someone will front you and say para ‘hey, you hitting her on her fake hair’? then her office will say hey, you hitting her because she is a woman…oh you hitting her because she is a lesbian…oh you hitting her because she is black…’ para…and all you want to say is para ‘NO, we just want the fucking truth from this liar, stop the bull shit spinning and how come you lied KJP daily about Biden’s health and still lie, we don’t give a damn shit that your hair is fake, your face is fake, you are fake…who the EFF cares, we do not give a damn you are gay, you are black, or a woman…who cares, we just want the truth for he is unfit mentally yet you stood here for years lying so you should be fired, you and Kamala Harris knew him daily yet lied…you are a pure bold-faced liar…why? you people, yes you KJP were part of this administration that denied POTUS Trump Secret Service security that nearly costed him his life yet you said nothing, and you knew, you hated Trump, you KJP and we do not give a fuck but do not take actions to harm someone because you do not like them or approve of them…you came out and spun and lied about his security knowing you people were exposing him to death…even denied Kennedy Jr…why? why can’t you tell the truth for once?…and you KJP think you are smart yet you are dumb as a blade of grass’ You lied openly to the public…you are a blatant idiot, shameful press secretary…the 5 prior you were idiots and liars even with Trump too but you are the worse.

You people tried to kill Trump, it’s clear…and you missed, you failed…who? we will find out…we will find out and get justice for Trump and America…for it was America that was shot…when they call you Buckwheat in the press and whisper, they say ‘now they bring buckwheat as Press Secretary to confuse the briefings so nothing is serious or credible anymore’ I get angered, that angers me…I stand up and tell them ‘don’t fuck around and call her Buckwheat, don’t call KJP buckwheat, do not be racist or derogatory’…I am glad I stand up for you in that regard but at the same time, I can’t defend you KJP, you are a pure liar. Can we ask you to stop lying and bullshitting the nation? Your integrity is worth more, your morality and name, your character, and if I were you, the lies they ask of you, of course they demand that….then I would quit…that is your choice however.

