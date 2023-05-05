Kate Zerby tells us about her catastrophic COVID mRNA technology gene injection injury & John Watt tells how devastating the vaccine has been to him & the internet bans and censorhip as he speaks out
shared by Transcriber B; Writes Transcriber B’s Substack; Watt: Another day, another Instagram ban, FaceBook ban. What for? Why? For telling my story regarding my vaccine injury, for telling truth.
SAhared by Transcriber B
Writes Transcriber B's Substack
I feel so bad for all of the well-meaning people who got these damned shots, but I still do not for the life of me understand how people just lined up to take them in the first place. I mean no disrespect, and my heart is broken for the world, but -- my God -- did people not see the same "infographics" I did, that showed that this was clearly an experiment? And didn't people think that genetically changing their bodies to produce a spike protein wouldn't be a good idea? I mean -- I warned and warned all of my loved ones, friends, everyone -- "I wouldn't, if I were you" and "I'm gonna wait -- it's an experiment" -- and not a single one of you listened to me!!!!
I feel so broken-hearted that I was not able to save a single one of you. And I hear these sad, awful stories of the injuries, and -- I -I- just don't know what to do. I was absolutely powerless before to stop it, and now what am I being called to do?
I pray for all of you who were injured, and for all of us who are witnessing this terrible, tragic genocide.
Thank you, dear Dr. Alexander. And thank you to those who have been so brave as to share their stories.