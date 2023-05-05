Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dani Richards's avatar
Dani Richards
May 5, 2023

I feel so bad for all of the well-meaning people who got these damned shots, but I still do not for the life of me understand how people just lined up to take them in the first place. I mean no disrespect, and my heart is broken for the world, but -- my God -- did people not see the same "infographics" I did, that showed that this was clearly an experiment? And didn't people think that genetically changing their bodies to produce a spike protein wouldn't be a good idea? I mean -- I warned and warned all of my loved ones, friends, everyone -- "I wouldn't, if I were you" and "I'm gonna wait -- it's an experiment" -- and not a single one of you listened to me!!!!

I feel so broken-hearted that I was not able to save a single one of you. And I hear these sad, awful stories of the injuries, and -- I -I- just don't know what to do. I was absolutely powerless before to stop it, and now what am I being called to do?

I pray for all of you who were injured, and for all of us who are witnessing this terrible, tragic genocide.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
May 5, 2023

Thank you, dear Dr. Alexander. And thank you to those who have been so brave as to share their stories.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture