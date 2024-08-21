& the drug cartel…he stood against the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Weissman et al. COVID mRNA vaccine and I appreciate that….his other positions and politics are averse to mine yet he is a decent man, IMO knowing him, smart, passionate, he loves America and flag…its important to me…you judge someone on the arc of their life and their decency and integrity…Bobby Jr. has integrity…IMO, if you drop out and endorse Trump for a job, then that is wrong and you Bobby Jr. will be no different than even the loser corrupted ass sucker COVID doctors and many Freedom Fighter money whores…just do good by America and endorse and help Trump win, stand by him, and Trump will pull you in if you are the best suited…no quid pro quo shit, this has to end! I do think you will have a role though for you bring expertise many lack…

you are a good American, so show the others how fighting for America is really done, NO strings attached!

MAGA!

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)