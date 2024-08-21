Kennedy Jr. (Bobby) should ENDORSE Trump, but not for any job, just do the right thing if the campaign is failing & support Trump, do it for America! Shanahan too! Help rehabilitate your liberalism as
Harris and Obama and Walz are radical leftist communists socialist Marxists...I do not support any democrat or liberal policy position or platform of today & I like Bobby given his position on vaccine
& the drug cartel…he stood against the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Weissman et al. COVID mRNA vaccine and I appreciate that….his other positions and politics are averse to mine yet he is a decent man, IMO knowing him, smart, passionate, he loves America and flag…its important to me…you judge someone on the arc of their life and their decency and integrity…Bobby Jr. has integrity…IMO, if you drop out and endorse Trump for a job, then that is wrong and you Bobby Jr. will be no different than even the loser corrupted ass sucker COVID doctors and many Freedom Fighter money whores…just do good by America and endorse and help Trump win, stand by him, and Trump will pull you in if you are the best suited…no quid pro quo shit, this has to end! I do think you will have a role though for you bring expertise many lack…
you are a good American, so show the others how fighting for America is really done, NO strings attached!
MAGA!
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Kenndy Jr. is a good man fundamentally.
A very positive step forward!! JUST DO IT!