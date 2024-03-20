In America, virtually all deaths happened in US hospitals, so what happened there?

VNN, VFox does a piece on McCullough’s potent statement:

‘Dr. McCullough: “Virtually All the Deaths Occurred in the Hospital”

THE VIGILANT FOX

MAR 16, 2024

Hospitals murdered COVID patients.

The more they killed, the more money they made.

Dr. McCullough testifies that “virtually all the deaths occurred in the hospital.”

Hospitals received enormous financial incentives to implement lethal protocols.

Remdesivir

“Remdesivir is so lethal it got nicknamed ‘Run Death Is Near’ after it started killing thousands of Covid patients in the hospital,” wrote Stella Paul in a previous report.

“The experts claimed that Remdesivir would stop Covid; instead, it stopped kidney function, then blasted the liver and other organs.”

Ventilators

Dr. Joseph Mercola previously reported:

“Within weeks of the pandemic outbreak, it had become apparent that the standard practice of putting COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilation was a death sentence.

“76.4% of COVID-19 patients (aged 18 to 65) in New York City who were placed on ventilators died. Among patients over age 65 who were vented, the mortality rate was 97.2%.

“The recommendation to place COVID patients on mechanical ventilation as a first-line response came from the World Health Organization, which allegedly based its guidance on experiences and recommendations from doctors in China. But venting COVID patients wasn’t recommended because it increased survival. It was to protect healthcare workers by isolating the virus inside the vent machine.”

People should be in prison for this.’

Dr. McCullough: “Virtually All the Deaths Occurred in the Hospital” (vigilantfox.news)