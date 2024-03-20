KILLING FIELDS of Kampuchea, Cambodia was re-established right here in our Canadian, American, UK hospitals; these beast medical doctors & hospitals, incentivized, KILLED our parents, loved ones with
deadly COVID black-hole 'protocol of false positive PCR process, isolation, dehydration, DNR orders, denial of antibiotics, toxic drugs, sedatives, ventilator, Remdesivir; McCullough: hospitals KILLED
In America, virtually all deaths happened in US hospitals, so what happened there?
VNN, VFox does a piece on McCullough’s potent statement:
‘Dr. McCullough: “Virtually All the Deaths Occurred in the Hospital”
MAR 16, 2024
Hospitals murdered COVID patients.
The more they killed, the more money they made.
Dr. McCullough testifies that “virtually all the deaths occurred in the hospital.”
Hospitals received enormous financial incentives to implement lethal protocols.
Remdesivir
“Remdesivir is so lethal it got nicknamed ‘Run Death Is Near’ after it started killing thousands of Covid patients in the hospital,” wrote Stella Paul in a previous report.
“The experts claimed that Remdesivir would stop Covid; instead, it stopped kidney function, then blasted the liver and other organs.”
Ventilators
Dr. Joseph Mercola previously reported:
“Within weeks of the pandemic outbreak, it had become apparent that the standard practice of putting COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilation was a death sentence.
“76.4% of COVID-19 patients (aged 18 to 65) in New York City who were placed on ventilators died. Among patients over age 65 who were vented, the mortality rate was 97.2%.
“The recommendation to place COVID patients on mechanical ventilation as a first-line response came from the World Health Organization, which allegedly based its guidance on experiences and recommendations from doctors in China. But venting COVID patients wasn’t recommended because it increased survival. It was to protect healthcare workers by isolating the virus inside the vent machine.”
People should be in prison for this.’
Awful. Just awful. We knew it and surely they knew it. The only 2 people i knew who " died of covid" actually died of the hospital protocols. I'm afraid similar protocols still exist in most hospitals now. Very few open eyes. Early on I asked why, if covid is "so deadly", no one was found dead at home...or why few died the first week when the virus was active. Instead most deaths were many days after the active virus, and deep into hospital protocols and neglect. Evil.
This is perhaps the biggest scandal/crime of 4 years worth of massive scandals and crimes.
Let's hope one day historians belatedly tell the story of the iatrogenic homicides. They probably won't, because no mainstream journalists are willing to "go there."
But Paul and Dr. McCullough (and me) keep trying to highlight this genocide-level crime.