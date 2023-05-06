Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Truth Guardians's avatar
Truth Guardians
May 6, 2023

This is fantastic. Just for the record, we have a criminal case on June 7th as well as AN ACTUAL OPP CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION with an existing incident number! Dr. Alexander, your evidence will be put on the record both in court and in a real criminal complaint. Feel free to get in touch at tnguardiansalliance@gmail.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TruthMonster - by John Anthony's avatar
TruthMonster - by John Anthony
May 6, 2023

From the study: "Clinical course of the patient was favorable and he was discharged without any adverse event." Without any adverse event?! What do they think myocarditis is, nasal drip?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture