“In 2020, the observed number of deaths was close to the expected number with respect to the empirical standard deviation. By contrast, in 2021, the observed number of deaths was two empirical standard deviations above the expected number. The high excess mortality in 2021 was almost entirely due to an increase in deaths in the age groups between 15 and 79 and started to accumulate only from April 2021 onwards.

A similar mortality pattern was observed for stillbirths with an increase of about 11 percent in the second quarter of the year 2021. Something must have happened in April 2021 that led to a sudden and sustained increase in mortality in the age groups below 80 years, although no such effects on mortality had been observed during the COVID-19 pandemic so far.”

Key finding:

“In 2020 the observed number of deaths was extremely close to the expected number, 804 but in 2021 the observed number of deaths was far above the expected number in the 805 order of twice the empirical standard deviation. The analysis of the age-dependent 806 monthly excess mortality showed, that a high excess mortality observed in the age 807 groups between 15 and 79 starting from April 2021 is responsible for the excess 808 mortality in 2021. An analysis of the number of stillbirths revealed a similar mortality 809 pattern than observed for the age group between 15 and 79 years.”

SOURCE:

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/362777743_Excess_mortality_in_Germany_2020-2022

Key graphs and charts:

