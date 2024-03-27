Lara Logan on Baltimore Bridge being hit by ship ad collapsing; para this was no accident, ' Intel Sources Claim Baltimore Bridge Collapse On “Second busiest strategic roadway for hazardous materials”
Was “absolutely brilliant strategic attack”; on US critical infrastructure – most likely cyber – & our intel agencies know it. Attack perfectly targeted. “They have figured out how to bring us down."
too soon to rule out terrorism…Logan is on to something here…
‘The second busiest strategic roadway in the nation for hazardous material is now down for 4-5 years – which is how long they say it will take to recover. Bridge was built specifically to move hazardous material – fuel, diesel, propane gas, nitrogen, highly flammable materials, chemicals, and oversized cargo that cannot fit in the tunnels – that supply chain now crippled.
Make no mistake: this was an extraordinary attack in terms of planning, timing & execution.
The two critical components on that bridge are the two load-bearing pylons on each end, closest to the shore. They are bigger, thicker and deeper than anything else. These are the anchor points and they knew that hitting either one one of them would be a fatal wound to the integrity of the bridge.
Half a mile of bridge went in the river – likely you will have to build a new one. Also caused so much damage to the structural integrity of the bottom concrete part that you cannot see & won’t know until they take the wreckage apart. Structural destruction likely absolute.
Attack perfectly targeted.
“They have figured out how to bring us down. As long as you stay away from the teeth of the US military, you can pick the US apart. We are arrogant and ignorant – lethal combination. Obama said they would fundamentally change America and they did. We are in a free-fall ride on a roller coaster right now – no brakes – just picking up speed.”
The footage shows the cargo ship never got in the approach lane in the channel. You have to be in the channel before you get into that turn. Location was precise/deliberate: chose a bend in the river where you have to slow down and commit yourself – once you are committed in that area there is not enough room to maneuver.
Should have had a harbor pilot to pilot the boat. You are not supposed to traverse any obstacles without the harbor pilot.
They chose a full moon so they would have maximum tidal shift – rise and fall. Brisk flow in that river on a normal day & have had a lot of rain recently so water was already moving along at a good pace.
Hit it with enough kinetic energy to knock the load-bearing pylon out from under the highway – which fatally weakens the span and then 50 percent of the bridge fell into the water.
All these factors when you look at it – this is how you teach people how to do this type of attack and there are so few people left in the system who know this. We have a Junior varsity team on the field.
Tremendous navigational obstruction. Huge logistical nightmare to clean this up. Number of dead is tragic but not the whole measure of the attack.
That kind-of bridge constantly under repair – always at night because there is so much traffic and they cannot obstruct that during the day. So concern is for repair guys who were on foot (out of their vehicles) working who may now be in the water – 48 degrees at most at this time of year.’
Just like the coincidental destructions of 100 food processing plants worldwide. Just like the big explosion a few years ago in Texas at a manufacturing plant. Just like Sandy Hook, Las Vegas, Lahaina- all coincidental......
Isn’t it strange or is it no coincidence, a recent report exposed china’s hidden intelligence devices within shipping containers, loading cranes, etc. throughout Americas shipping ports? Or was this disaster a sleepy captain at the helm? Who knows how the MSM will spin this atrocity? (IMO, I believe it was deliberate)!
It’s all too easy for America’s adversaries, say china, from whom we purchase nearly all electronic goods among other things, be it drones with spyware capabilities, to household televisions and electronic devices, to create such an enormous disaster!
I can’t see any reason to worry about Chinese entities with ties to the CCP, buying up acres upon acres of land next to military bases, etc, nothing to see here right? NOT!
Until terrorism is ruled out, half-witted people and or corrupt politicians, military officials are involved and will continue to disrupt critical infrastructure’s within America! This is another example of how deliberately corrupt our so called leaders are!
Of course this will be Donald Trumps fault, just like the border invasion, right?
There’s far too many deliberate acts happening, which all lead to the destruction of America from within! Yes America we are being destroyed! I am convinced there’s a large number of people who wouldn’t have a problem aiding and abetting our adversaries, (say the president for example) by allowing disruptions in our critical infrastructure!
When a silent government, which is what we have today, is controlling America’s planned demise, it’s so easy to parade an incompetent, “where the hell am I”, puppet president on stage, and have him talk about how Mexicos President is the President of Egypt too! right? AYFKM?
The fact is, the Francis Key Bridge is Americas second busiest transport route,
facilitating critical cargo travel throughout the east coast such as fuel etc. Which is necessary to power our everyday lives! No problem here right?
Aside from increased cost and the overall need for such critical goods, all will now be delayed. To what extent is anyone’s guess. This disaster is all part of, as I have been saying a, “slow boil frog” strategy. Which is another piece of, and quite frankly,
“Fundamental Transformation of America”!
As we watch our own demise happening from within, there’s not a damn thing anyone in congress is doing about it, now is there?
From war after war, to an egregious and such deliberate invasion at our borders, to the overwhelming burden placed on cities budgets, and all the insane culture war BS being perpetuated on our children and education systems. This silent war is on American soil and I can’t see how it doesn’t go hot at some point! Americans have had enough! If Congress won’t do anything, who then?
And don’t forget about the Chinese spy ballon’s and a seemingly endless stream of cyber attacks on government agencies and government institutions. Let’s just say everything happens for a reason!
Inside the mind of all these “psychopaths”, they believe and are committed to their one motto;
“The ends Justify the Means”!
(boy do I have a place for all these psychopaths, speaking about committed).
There’s no doubt Americans are watching the destruction of our great country, being systematically destroyed!! With deliberate malice and intent, mind you! The past three years has not been incompetence, no, no, no, quite the opposite! Deliberate!
Regardless of what we see as their end game, “the minds of those involved have complete disregard for human life” as long as and I’ll say it again;
“The ends justify the means”!
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR