Lauren Lee posted on X some information about the devious nefarious games Republican and Democrat lawmakers are playing with the congressional funding bill, sneaking in poison pills on vaccine etc.
limiting RFK Jr.'s hand. I need to read and study this more & will update but wanted to share this by Lauren...we have evil devils in the congress, I hope you know this, seeking their & kickback money
interests ONLY…this is why Pelosi prior said we have to pass the bills before you the public know what is in it…cannot read it before…these animals. these congress people are nothing but hardened criminals, high-crime bandits, kleptocrats, thieves…dangerous people…corrupted crooks…and I mean both sides of the isle.
POTUS Trump best be aware.
I warn again:
The, FDA, CDC, NIH, HHS etc., Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech etc., are coming now with the CRAFTY deceiving words to confuse you…’new and improved’…’minor adjustments’…’2nd generation mRNA vaccines’…I warn you, do not fall for it, these people are killers, they seek only power, money, control, depopulation, these are evil banal feral low-life devils! These people have caused massive harms and deaths with OWS and the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine, they are not stopping. We must stop them in the courts, the ballot box, the mid-terms…we must refuse this!
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
And yet people dont think Our Government helped orchestrate the plandemic and production of the bioweapon mRNA gene therapy.
Stop reading and following Malone, Yeadon, etc and start calling, emailing etc your elected representative. Send daily emails.. every day. Get informed. Ask why? Then demand answers.
All the legislation before during and after the COVID plandemic are/were deliberately designed to allow for more govt created- directed plandemics (real or otherwise) and preserve the industry (Bigpharma) that will continue to delivery the govt created bioweapon countermeasures as safe and effective therapies.
The medical-military-public-private-industrial complex/partnerships wont simply give up. It all needs iterally destroyed legislatively, legally, regulatorily, and via criminal prosecutions of those involved... ALL OF THEM.
If Trump doesnt have the wear-with-all or political willingness to win this very winable fight, then I am not sure anything short of a massive We the People uprising will change anything.
These politicians are the most despicable, dishonest, disgusting mass of human cell material ever created and call a human being!
Not all of them of course.
I’ve listened to, read some of what this 1,500 page monstrosity of a bill house speaker Johnson tried to sneak past Trump, etc.
All I can say is “SHUT IT DOWN!” Now! Enough is Enough! Planet Earth will continue spinning, fret not!
The American people have been pillaged more than enough! Ukraine’s retirements are not our problem! 40% congressional pay raises “ARE NOT OUR PROBLEM!”
I could go on and on about this CR-debacle of a clandestine bill, House Speaker Johnson pushed forward without any time to read the damn thing! Johnson MUST GO! He’s another
“Ball-Less” useless politician!
Yes his Christian Values are supposedly important to him! IF THIS IS TRUE, THEN WHY WAS’NT HE FORTHCOMING? Again, NO TESTICLES! GROW A PAIR, PLEASE MR SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE, or resign NOW!
This is insane behavior by so many politicians who couldn’t give a rats butt-cheeks about the American people! Not one iota!
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR