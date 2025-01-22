IMO this is NOT the right move. This union of AI, STARGATE, mRNA, cancer is a dangerous steep slippery slope. None of the people on this stage have any idea what they are talking about as to AI and cancer and mRNA. None! They see only money $$$ and this is very concerning. They have no idea of the implications, and it is NOT about being vigilant, this must be stopped before it starts. This ‘personalized medicine’ move now to transition all vaccines to mRNA and make a mRNA vaccine for you in the doctor’s office for ALL ailments. They failed with COVID as for every respiratory illness with mRNA and now they seek to make more money with the cancer BOGEYMAN!

This STARGATE program (Altman, Ellison et al.), this AI, with mRNA vaccines and cancer is a pure disaster waiting to happen for the very same harms from the COVID debacle will emerge and worse for it is the mRNA vaccine that is causing the cancer surge now. These IMO moron technocrats, AI freaks, flush with stock market fake money, are linking with the psychopath vaccine makers like Pfizer etc. and they are pushing Trump to engage in another disaster. Trump is being gaslit!

This is why there was silence at RNC, and Trump praised the OWS and mRNA vaccine. This is why the sycophants begging for jobs went silent. They seek to make money too off of this. He must be held to account now for the failure of OWS and the mRNA vaccine and now. Dragged onto the carpet to explain all that went wrong. He must take responsibility for all the harms of OWS and the vaccine. So this madness stops. He Trump, remains ignorant and arrogant as to the harms of his OWS and mRNA vaccine that he brought that killed people. It is time we told him clearly and begin our push back and stop of this insanity. So, these bitches in IA etc. have convinced Trump, gaslit him, that we can now combine AI with mRNA to cure cancer regardless of the deaths it causes. No need to run proper decade long studies (proper clinical research) as normal, no longer necessary to exclude harms. Trump again is being misled, and I cannot think he is that stupid. He knows the mRNA platform is deadly. So, is it that he does NOT care about our well-being?

None of this AI, mRNA, cancer STARGATE is any good for society…none! This is money-making madness and you MUST reject it!

Is this why Makary and Bhattacharya and that SG were chosen? To help sell this dangerous AI mRNA cancer unholy alliance? Who among them is making money? Who is buying stocks? Who benefits? Cui Bono? Is JD Vance benefitting? Is Vivek benefitting? Who?

This makes me think RFK Jr. is gone, he will bail, and they will work to can the confirmation. He will end up somewhere else. He RFK Jr. cannot, will not be part of this. He cannot. The person he is. He knows this is insane!

Leo Hohmann starts here:

‘Trump throws his weight behind new generation of mRNA gene-therapy injections, for cancer and other diseases

Now we know why he never backtracked from the disastrous Operation Warp Speed’

Start Leo seminal stack here, support him:

‘OpenAI, Softbank, and Oracle will be part of a public-private partnership with the Trump White House called Stargate.

The heads of the tech firms plan to invest up to $500 billion over four years, in building AI infrastructure across the United States. This means data centers. Massive buildings designed to collect and process data. Running these centers requires huge amounts of water and energy.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, Sam Altman of OpenAI, and Larry Ellison of Oracle appeared at the White House on Tuesday afternoon with President Trump to announce the launching of Stargate.

Trump, standing with the three tech CEOs at the White House, said he would invoke “emergency declarations” to help speed up the Stargate project.

“I’m going to help a lot through emergency declarations,” he said. “Because we have an emergency and we need a lot of help. We need energy generation and they will build their own.”

He said Stargate will build the infrastructure to power the “next generation of AI and this will include data centers. Massive facilities…These are big beautiful buildings.”

He said a team is already scouting the nation for sites on which to build new data centers, adding:

“This is to me a very big deal. It could lead to something that could be the biggest of all.”

Larry Ellison talked about combining the forces of AI and mRNA gene therapy to create a “cancer vaccine.”

Ellison said the quiet part out loud. Trump will ramp up mRNA shots for cancer. He told the president “we couldn’t do it without you,” adding:

“You can do early cancer detection with a blood test. And using AI to look at the blood test, you can find the cancers that are actually seriously threatening the person. Then beyond that, once we gene-sequence that cancerous tumor, you can then vaccinate the person, and design a vaccine for every individual person to vaccinate them against that cancer, and you can make that mRNA vaccine. You can make that robotically using AI in about 48 hours. You can have that vaccine available in about 48 yours. This is the promise of AI and the promise of the future.”

So AI will be used to “early diagnose” people with cancer, and then within 48 hours they will get their personalized mRNA cancer jab. What could possibly go wrong with that scenario?

From my experience with the cancer industry, they are already over-diagnosing people with very early stages of cancer and even “pre-cancer,” which leads to over treatment with dangerous chemotherapy and radiation. Which is making people sicker, not better.

Now they will have AI to diagnose us even earlier with the dreaded “C” word. Many people will get scared into receiving a next-generation mRNA gene-altering injection.

Ellison said AI represents the “wave of the future” for cancer treatment.

You can watch the press conference below:

AI takes center stage at WEF meeting in Davos

The world has yet to fully recognize the extent of change artificial intelligence will bring to every aspect of human life, the CEO of the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos Tuesday.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, managing director of the $330 billion fund, told CNBC’s Dan Murphy:

“In terms of the risks ... this is a technology that no one today really appreciates, truly the level of disruption that it’s going to create, affecting everything from our lives, our businesses, human capital, employment, every sector is going to be disrupted.”

He added:

“And I think that while there’s a lot of opportunity, it also presents significant amount of risk, which is today unclear, because the technology is moving so fast and we’re all trying to catch up as much as possible.”

Al Mubarak outlined the push his investment fund has been making into AI and the infrastructure that supports the rapidly advancing technology, including data centers and chip manufacturing.

Mubadala is a founding investor in MGX, Abu Dhabi’s AI-focused investment vehicle. The fund took part in OpenAI’s latest fundraising round in October, which raised $6.6 billion. That same month, the wealth fund’s dedicated AI company, G42, announced a partnership with OpenAI to develop AI in the United Arab Emirates and regional markets.’

see my prior stack:

___

