Based on survival analysis, the Kaplan Meier survival curves showed that over the long-term, if you said no to the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine, your chance of survival was much higher than those who took the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine.

“Background: There are few studies in the literature evaluating post-COVID mortality in Brazil, along medium and long term, especially in those who presented severe clinical disease.

Objective: This study aims to investigate the factors associated with post-COVID mortality of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) cases from 2020 to 2023 in Brazil, along medium and long term.

Methods: Retrospective cohort study using notification data of SARS classified as COVID-19 from the Brazilian National Information System, “Sistema de Vigilância Epidemiológica (SIVEP),” during the period 2020 to 2023. Data included demographics, comorbidities, vaccination status, number of COVID-19 vaccine doses, city of residence, and survival outcomes. Classic Cox, Cox mixed effects, and Cox fragility models were used to assess medium and long-term risks of dying post-COVID.

Results: In the medium and long-term periods studied, 5,157 deaths were recorded out of 15,147 reported SARS/COVID-19 cases. Of these deaths, 91.5% (N = 4,720) occurred within the first year, while 8,5% (N = 437) after the first year. People without formal education, the older adult, had higher percentages of deaths in both periods. In the medium-term post-COVID period, the risk of death was reduced by 8% for those who had been vaccinated while in the long-term post-COVID period, the risk of death almost doubled for those who had been vaccinated. While in the medium term, there was a reduction in mortality risk for those who took two or three doses, in the long term the risk of death was greater for those who took one or two doses.

Conclusion: The protective effect of COVID-19 immunization was observed up to one year after the first symptoms. After one year, the effect was reversed, showing an increased risk of death for those vaccinated. These results highlight the need for further research to elucidate the factors that contribute to these findings.”

Figure 1. Post-COVID-19 survival in Brazil according to COVID-19 immunization: at least one dose and number of doses, 2020–2023. Kaplan Meier survival analysis.

Table 2. Death excess (or attenuation) in COVID-19 immunized people by the predictors, Brazil, 2020–2023.

Figure 2. Post-COVID-19 adjusted Kaplan Meier survival analysis, in the interval between three months and one year after the first symptoms (medium-term effects), according to COVID-19 immunization: at least one dose and number of doses Classic Cox-adjusted model which included the following predictors: age, sex, race, years of education, number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine, region, hospitalization, and risk factors.Brazil, 2020–20,232.

Table 4. Crude and adjusted hazard ratio of post-COVID death one year after the symptoms (long-term effects) according to the predictors (Brazil).

In the long-term period, the adjusted analysis showed that the risk of death was 69 to 94% higher for those who were vaccinated; and for those who took one and two doses of the vaccine, the risk of death practically doubled compared to those who were not immunized (reference category). For those who took one dose, the risk was 2.02 to 2.49 times higher, and for those who took two doses, the risk was 92 to 97% higher (Table 4).’

I have a serious concern over the publication games still being played by researchers and journal editors who know that the mRNA vaccine failed and conferred no benefit and caused death yet torture the data and the explanation as they are forced to also admit that it caused deaths…here they disregard entirely and failed to statistically adjust for residual confounders etc. natural immunity, or early treatments, healthy vaccinee effect bias etc. They talk about some of the potential confounders yet did not do the proper analysis:

‘In this study, our target population was very specific and vulnerable: all had SARS/COVID-19 and had survived at least three months after the onset of symptoms. Studies have shown a high mortality rate in hospitalized patients, including those in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and more than 57% with severe clinical disease of COVID-19 (18–21).

Since the start of vaccination, many studies have reported the benefits of vaccination against COVID-19, including reductions in COVID-19-related hospitalizations, ICU admissions, length of hospital stay, and mortality rates (22–24).

In our analysis, concerning vaccination status, different results were observed between the two periods studied. In the medium-term period, the risk of death decreased among those vaccinated against COVID-19, with a protective effect also for those who received two doses of vaccine and even more for those who received three doses. These results are similar to another Brazilian study that showed the progressive effect of the number of doses in reducing illness severity and death in a cohort of COVID-19 patients, as well as significant improvements in survival after each subsequent dose (2, 4, 22, 25, 26).

Some possible explanations for the reduction in the risk of death in the medium term (after two or three doses of the vaccine) observed in the present study could be: (1) vaccination may be associated with healthier behaviors or greater health awareness (27). For example, vaccinated individuals may be more likely to follow other public health recommendations, such as staying up-to-date with preventive health measures, having regular medical check-ups, or adopting healthier lifestyles. This could lead to a reduction in the risk of death from other causes in the medium term; (2) access to healthcare – since people with comorbidities were prioritized for COVID-19 immunization, these populations may also have benefited from increased medical monitoring and access to healthcare, which may have contributed to a reduction in the risk of death from other causes.

Meanwhile, in the long term, the risk more than doubled for those who received one dose of the vaccine and nearly doubled for those who received two doses. There are two important points to consider: firstly, this is a study that covers all recorded cases of mortality in patients who had SARS/COVID-19 in two periods (medium and long term), and secondly, the analysis of the COVID-19 syndemic in Brazil (28, 29).

Some possible explanations for the increase in the risk of death from other causes in the long term (after one or two doses of the vaccine): (1) adverse effects of the vaccines – while COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be safe for the vast majority of people, there are concerns about potential long term adverse effects (although rare), such as myocarditis, thrombosis, or other rare conditions associated with vaccination (30). These effects may be more pronounced in some groups, particularly in more vulnerable individuals, which could contribute to an increased risk of death from other causes over time; (2) the COVID-19 vaccine may have an indirect effect on the immune system (31, 32) - for people with pre-existing conditions or those with weakened immune systems (such as patients with autoimmune diseases or those on immunosuppressive treatments), the immune response to the virus may have unexpected or complex effects that increase vulnerability to other infections or lead to complications of pre-existing conditions.

According to our findings, in the medium and the long term post-COVID mortality, there was a higher risk in advanced age and men and a lower risk in non-whites. In the medium-term post-COVID mortality, there was a higher risk in those with any risk factor and a lower risk in those with a high level of education. In the long-term post-COVID mortality, there was a higher risk in those with 6–9 years of study, and there was a lower risk in hospitalized people. Several studies have identified social inequality as an important risk factor for mortality in the COVID pandemic showing a significant increase in the mortality coefficient rate of deprived areas (33–40).’

