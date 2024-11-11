“LETTER FROM PEGGY”…Take a Stand! We Stand with Peggy!

Praise on this Veterans Day, to all who made the ultimate sacrifice! May you always have peace in heaven! Peggy's (note below) husband was a veteran & these malevolent COVID Taliban killed him shared with the devastating Operation Warp Speed (OWS), the damaging lockdowns, the deadly treatment and failure of treatment, and harmful Malone, Bourla, Sahin, Weissman et al. mRNA gene injections.

Mayor Deb and I also have teamed up to produce a YouTube channel. Take a look.

STRAIGHT UP - Dr. Paul & Mayor Deb - YouTube

I met Mayor Deb a little over a year ago at a Republican political rally and we began having serious political debate and especially around the fraud of COVID, what was done to Americans (and the world), the fraud and ineffectiveness of the COVID face masks and dangers in children, and the ineffectiveness and harmfulness of the Bourla Bancel Sahin et al. mRNA-LNP platform COVID gene injections (Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech).

Mayor Deb decided that our conversations were too important to not share with America and the world, so she created the YouTube channel “Straight UP” to do just that. We launched the channel on September 6th 2024, with a short “Introductory Video” that was taken down within minutes and we received a ‘WARNING’…ok, beginner’s luck?

We posted our next video “The Making of Dr. Paul Alexander” (recall I worked for POTUS Trump in his first administration as a senior advisor, pandemic) on September 7th (the most viewed video on our channel to date). FUN FACT: this particular video had many views, and we were surprised and then one day the views plunged downwards in that the reporting was a decline in the prior views. This puzzled us and we realized that while the video was being viewed widely, that YouTube was misleading the public and censoring us. Censorship much YouTube?

Our 10th video “Letter from Peggy” was posted and was removed within 5 hours by YouTube because they claimed it violated their “Community Guidelines” under the umbrella of “Medical Misinformation”. Evidently, they don’t want you to hear the truth about what happened at hospitals worldwide. Watch the clip below and decide for yourself.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/14Yrwv65jy6bfoDudvkWgppogLA2oT0H4/view?usp=sharing

___

