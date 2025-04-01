regime, a very bad week, and it wouldn't end well." All I ask is that Hegseth or Waltz have no hands on this…let Lil Marco handle it all! I think Lil Marco Rubio is bigger than he thinks and can do huge for USA. I like the brother.

This has to do with formerly 3rd world Guyana striking oil and gas and ExxonMobil's operations in the Essequibo…

I have grown to respect Rubio, he is often overlooked and sidelined, but Trump did good, he Rubio, has found his voice, and I think has a huge future. Leadership. Marco is one member of Trump’s administration I respect with Homan…most of the rest are clown car bobblehead ‘yes men’ idiots IMO. FOX personalities, inept too. Will not tell Trump when he is wrong or properly guide him, as do not wish to risk their now cushy jobs…and access to enrich…MORE….as these are technocrat IMO a budding oligarchy…IMO of which I can have one. Children in an adult game. Babies. I can feel same for RFK Jr. when he finds his voice. He is still deballed. Yet wants to do the right thing and I admire him, his bravery to risk his legacy. Can he break the chains?

Huge praise POTUS Trump for this choice! I continue in support of you POTUS Trump, EFF ups and all by some of your cabinet.

Rubio, backed by the might of the US Navy, reminded everyone that "we can reach any part of the world" if Chavismo crosses the line. Rubio's visit to Georgetown was no coincidence. While Maduro threatens illegal elections in the Essequibo to consolidate his territorial delusion, the US is bolstering its support for Guyana with new defense and security agreements, especially to protect offshore oil facilities.

‘ExxonMobil, which has turned Guyana into a future oil giant, is the real target of the regime, which watches its own industry collapse under socialist corruption.

Venezuela stands alone. Only Nicaragua's narco-regime claps for it, while the region and the international community—from the UN to Caricom—condemn its provocations.

Maduro, in desperation, insulted Rubio, calling him an "idiot" but his words sound like the tantrum of a loser.’