LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY reminds us about Dr Phil Febo: 'Moderna and Pfizer Never Had the 'Isolated' Virus in Their Lab, They Used the Sequence Sent From China yet Chinese CDC Admits They Never
isolated the Virus. Do you understand the MADNESS? Kary Mullis about PCR test
'
Moderna and Pfizer never had the 'isolated' virus in their lab, they used the sequence sent from China
Chinese CDC Admits They Never Isolated the Virus
PCR Test
CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel Page 38: "Detection of viral RNA may not indicate the presence of infectious virus or that 2019-nCoV is the causative agent for clinical symptoms; This test cannot rule out diseases caused by other bacterial or viral pathogens.”
Kary Mullis about PCR test
Kary Mullis was the inventor of The PCR Test. He mysteriously died the summer before the "Pandemic" was released
Kari Mulis: Explains The PCR Test (bitchute.com)
A Pandemic of Deceit
’
