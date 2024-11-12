Also is hamsters, and macaques…

I have argued about the legitimacy of the false-positive PCR-manufactured COVID fraud yet put a pin in that for a moment; here we highlight 2 studies that reveal what we always knew. You cannot confer mucosal immune response where it is needed (for respiratory virus), when the IgG and IgA neutralizing systemic serum antibodies cannot protect the upper airways or mucosal layer, lining, cells. New inhaled non-mRNA vaccines.

See my prior stack on this issue of secretory IgA produced by immune cells (lymphocytes) which are located directly underneath the mucous membranes that line the respiratory and intestinal tract versus vaccines that are injected into the muscle – i.e., the interior of the body – will only induce IgG and circulating IgA, not secretory IgA.

Sucharit Bhakdi, MD & Arne Burkhardt, MD: "On COVID vaccines: why they cannot work, & irrefutable evidence of their causative role in deaths after vaccination"; they could not work; can't hit mucosae

A fundamental mistake underlying the development of the COVID-19 vaccines was to neglect the functional distinction between the two major categories of antibodies which the body produces in order to protect itself from pathogenic microbes. The first category (secretory IgA) is produced by immune cells (lymphocytes) which are located directly underneath the mucous membranes that line the respiratory and intestinal tract. The antibodies produced by these lymphocytes are secreted through and to the surface of the mucous membranes.

These antibodies are thus on site to meet air-borne viruses, and they may be able to prevent viral binding and infection of the cells. The second category of antibodies (IgG and circulating IgA) occur in the bloodstream. These antibodies protect the internal organs of the body from infectious agents that try to spread via the bloodstream. Vaccines that are injected into the muscle – i.e., the interior of the body – will only induce IgG and circulating IgA, not secretory IgA. Such antibodies cannot and will not effectively protect the mucous membranes from infection by SARS-CoV-2. Thus, the currently observed “breakthrough infections” among vaccinated individuals merely confirm the fundamental design flaws of the vaccines. Measurements of antibodies in the blood can never yield any information on the true status of immunity against infection of the respiratory tract.

In other words, the COVID mRNA gene vaccines COULD NOT WORK! Malone Bourla Kariko Sahin Hahn et al. knew this!

See these 2 studies shared by Kathleen and ANW:

Study 1:

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X23006849

Abstract

‘Targeting the site of infection is a promising strategy for improving vaccine effectivity. To date, licensed COVID-19 vaccines have been administered intramuscularly despite the fact that SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory virus. Here, we aim to induce local protective mucosal immune responses with an inhaled subunit vaccine candidate, ISR52, based on the SARS-CoV-2 Spike S1 protein. When tested in a lethal challenge hACE2 transgenic SARS-CoV-2 mouse model, intranasal and intratracheal administration of ISR52 provided superior protection against severe infection, compared to the subcutaneous injection of the vaccine. Interestingly for a protein-based vaccine, inhaled ISR52 elicited both CD4 and CD8 T-cell Spike-specific responses that were maintained for at least 6 months in wild-type mice. Induced IgG and IgA responses cross-reacting with several SARS- CoV-2 variants of concern were detected in the lung and in serum and protected animals displayed neutralizing antibodies. Based on our results, we are developing ISR52 as a dry powder formulation for inhalation, that does not require cold-chain distribution or the use of needle administration, for evaluation in a Phase I/II clinical trial.’

Protective immunity induced by an inhaled SARS-CoV-2 subunit vaccine

Author links open overlay panelElizabeth Elder a, Chandrashekar Bangalore Revanna b, Catharina Johansson b, Robert P.A. Wallin c, Johan Sjödahl b, Ola Winqvist b, Ali Mirazimi a d

Study 2:

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-51535-y

A single-dose intranasal live-attenuated codon deoptimized vaccine provides broad protection against SARS-CoV-2 and its variants

___

