Love POTUS Trump & I stand in firm support & stand side by side with Bobby Kennedy Jr (HHS pick) & 'Kash is King' Patel is my dawg, homeboy for FBI! & I love me some Jay Bhattacharya (NIH), but DEA?
Chad Cronister (DEA pick) is a lunatic! Big mistake POTUS Trump, I am sorry my brother Don, this is bad bad bad, this is a COVIDIAN, a COVID Taliban, mandarin! In Florida Chad abused people in COVID!
This nutjob loons arrested Pastor Rodney Howard Browne, what a nutjob knucklehead and 47, huge mistake here, this guy ran crazy on people’s rights in COVID…remember his 50-foot social distance rule for boaters? Threatening to arrest boats that were not ‘socially distanced’? What? The garbage he spoke was embarrassing, made Rochelle Walensky, Biden’s CDC Director sound smart and blush, and made Robert Redfield (your CDC Director) seem like Oxford Rhodes material yet we saw how ‘smart’ he was…
This Chad Cronister hurt people with his specious uninformed positions on COVID. His record in COVID was non-sensical and catastrophic.
First, why do we need a DEA?
POTUS Trump, please reverse that decision on this ding dong COVIDIAN Cronister. When we knew by CDC’s own definition that the Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine was non-sterilizing and did not stop infection or transmission, this nutcase was coercing and recommending it to Floridians…
Thanks, and it is ok from time to time to mess up, some of the picks are really good, this one is a bad one, please rescind it!
‘Two Steps Forward, One Step Back for Trump Picks
I guess not everybody can be Dr. Jay’
Two Steps Forward, One Step Back for Trump Picks
Oh no sounds bad.. was not aware of him. Sounds like a clown.. seems odd such good ones then this one & surgeon general get through… any possibility these people have changed and purposely keeping their mouth shut now to get confirmed by senate? Many have seen the light after 5 years….any hope for these two? Just wondering.