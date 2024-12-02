This nutjob loons arrested Pastor Rodney Howard Browne, what a nutjob knucklehead and 47, huge mistake here, this guy ran crazy on people’s rights in COVID…remember his 50-foot social distance rule for boaters? Threatening to arrest boats that were not ‘socially distanced’? What? The garbage he spoke was embarrassing, made Rochelle Walensky, Biden’s CDC Director sound smart and blush, and made Robert Redfield (your CDC Director) seem like Oxford Rhodes material yet we saw how ‘smart’ he was…

This Chad Cronister hurt people with his specious uninformed positions on COVID. His record in COVID was non-sensical and catastrophic.

First, why do we need a DEA?

POTUS Trump, please reverse that decision on this ding dong COVIDIAN Cronister. When we knew by CDC’s own definition that the Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine was non-sterilizing and did not stop infection or transmission, this nutcase was coercing and recommending it to Floridians…

Thanks, and it is ok from time to time to mess up, some of the picks are really good, this one is a bad one, please rescind it!

