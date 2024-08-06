'MAGA' jails, that is what we need MAGA jails like Bukele El Salvador's MEGA jails. We need to take vermin off the street & ensure they never see light of day & make jail pure HELL like Bukele does
El Salvador went from one of the most violent unsafe places to one of the safest in the world in a matter of 1 to 2 years. Thanks to Bukele...we should learn from him...how to handle the beast...
MAGA jails….from Trump, daddy T must build us a few MAGA jails or just one….and US prisoners must look like this and be treated like this 24/7…must face hell inside…hell it must be and they must never leave here.
