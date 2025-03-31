this story! It is LADIES night at the gin range! I like it! We have animals, feral medieval beasts living among us now, and our peoples must be able to protect themselves legally and properly. 2nd amendment is KING! This is one area POTUS Trump must work to strengthen and ensure it remains enshrined, you go POTUS Trump!!

‘High-caliber shooting ranges are expanding their niche thanks to a new wave of gun-curious Americans, including women, minorities, liberals and the apolitical. About 26.2 million people became first-time gun owners in the past five years, catalyzed by the pandemic and subsequent social unrest and crime spikes, according to annual surveys of gun retailers by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a gun-industry trade group.

“You want a place where they feel comfortable coming in and shooting,” said Oklahoma-based gun-range consultant Jeff Swanson. He tells prospective clients that old-school ranges—what he calls “stale, pale and male”—had better evolve so as “not to become the next RadioShack or Linens ‘n Things.”’ It’s Ladies’ Night at the Gun Range - WSJ