Ask Malone who they might be, he may be able to tell you! He knows them well! Very well! He knows they are all Trojans, conspiring to hurt Trump and playing a game…many did Trump that before, recall how many POTUS Trump hired and praised as the best and then had to let them go as they stabbed him in his face…once on the inside…to write books etc. …it is not only about deadly mRNA technology gene platform vaccines, it is about hatred of Trump, venom, among these PROSTRATORS now, that ran for 10 years and crystalized in the last 4, even the last few months hated orange hair with a passion, and only magically changed once RFK Jr. threw in support….and now all of a sudden, smelling jobs, thinking RFK Jr. will get them jobs….support the orange man?…that is what all this is about now….money money money…

to think that these people would be in a Trump government job, what they said about him, what they planned and have planned to subvert him ‘on the inside’…it is outrageous! look what they did to USA and him with the Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA technology platform, they killed people and plan to kill more.

I know these people, all…they know I know what they thought of Trump and sought to do…I will leave it at that. For now.

These people MUST not be trusted. Be careful POTUS Trump, the plan is to subvert you. Get close, get jobs then turn on you. They will do what Fauci et al. did in term one.

Now they even saying they are endorsing Trump?…warning, it is all part of a game, a PSY OP game they have played on you all along. They seek to get close to then say you are harming Americans and a lunatic…they will break you! May even jump on democrat side again where they always were and belong.

Be careful Trump, be careful, all is not as it seems…this is not a game or party…not a club, this is America…

remember the leaks, they have devised already to get near and then leak, leak lies and lies and destroy you POTUS Trump…I sat in meetings and heard them say it…the very ones pimping for jobs now hoping RFK jr. could put in a good word.

None of these people must get anywhere near your administration…I will be sending a list shortly to the inside…

