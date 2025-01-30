that was leaked, deployed, released etc., intentional or by accident or a ‘deliberate accident’ for whatever purposes, whether it was an actual virus, coronavirus, chemical, poison, toxin etc., that whatever it was that caused the respiratory ILI symptoms, the ARDS dyspnea, pulmonary symptoms, breathing challenges especially in the elderly, whatever it was, I thank GOD daily, I do, that it was NOT nefarious and it was basically benign to the vast majority of populations.

Turned out most people who died did so due to the medical management and lunatic lockdown polices of them e.g. the abuse, fear, isolation, dislocation between nursing homes and hospitals, dehydration, sedatives like ketamine, propofol, midazolam, dia-morphine, fentanyl, lorazepam, toxic drugs, poly-drugs, denial of antibiotics for bacterial pneumonia secondary to any pulmonary respiratory issue e.g. viral infection, DNR orders, Remdesivir (kidney and liver toxic), ventilator…

Turned out that the fatality rate (case and/or IFR) was closer to 0.05%, 0.04% means corrected, 0.0003% for kids (that is statistical zero) where not one healthy child in America across 5 years died from whatever this was…not ONE! Statistical zero! Same in Sweden, Germany etc.

I go to my knees as an infectious diseases’ epidemiologist, a global leader expert in evidence-based medicine, in research methods, given all I know, even in biological warfare/bioterrorism etc., that we dodged a bullet, a real bullet, for somehow GOD saved us for the COVID response, and I will not say ‘pandemic response’ for we had ‘no’ pandemic, but the response in the Trump administration was a catastrophic failure! I decided today to speak it pure. Save for my bosses, it was a clusterfuck mess and I witnessed it first-hand at HHS given my role as a senior advisor (Pandemic response). Had it not been for Atlas, myself, Navarro et al., we fought hard against the deepstate. Bannon. I need you to read my next lines slowly and carefully and I stand by it. Before writing it, let me say this:

The Biden administration rolled out the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin et al. mRNA transfection LNP gene platform injection. They mandated it. This is the fact. Many were harmed and died. But the Trump administration under OWS (Operation Warp Speed) brought it, WRONGFULLY! Many there must be accountable. Not just Biden et al. You do not know, maybe, the Trump administration would have mandated it also! Both Trump administration and Biden deserve blame for the harms and deaths of OWS and the mRNA-LNP vaccine platform. BOTH!

Now the sentence I always wanted to write and state openly (and I will do all I can to help POTUS Trump today to MAGA and MAHA and right the wrongs and make Americans ‘whole’ again with RFK Jr.):

Had we experienced a pathogen in January February 2020 that had a mortality rate like a Nipah virus, Rift Valley Fever virus, a Marburg virus, an EBOLA, or any of the lethal hemorrhagic bleeding viruses, etc., a fatality rate of 50% etc., even 30%, to 50%, to 80%, I want to say clearly, under the Trump administration, that existed during 2020 and which led the COVID response, given all I saw at HHS (save my two bosses and a couple of persons), the pure clusterfuck, how much political games were played, how much my bosses hands were tied, the political response for it was never a public health response due to the election year, and due to the relentless drive by CDC, NIH, FDA, NIAID, HHS etc. lead officials and Task Force and people like Fauci, Hahn, Azar, Redfield, Birx etc. to undercut and subvert Trump, then I tell you we dodged a bullet…for if it were lethal, then millions would have died. Millions in America would have died, tens of millions, and millions did NOT die simply because whatever they released etc., was benign and non-pathological. In short, whoever did this, FAILED! We were lucky, for if it were lethal, the death count given the terrible incomprehensible response would have been maybe irrecoverable.

We are lucky because the ‘whatever it was’, was not lethal. For the response during the Trump administration and then continued under the Biden administration, would have resulted in massive die off. Many did NOT die due to any GREAT or PROPER or BENEFICIAL public health response by Trump world or Biden world.

That is the truth, the fact, I can stand by it, I will always stand by it, and it is time that POTUS Trump stop praising OWS and his ‘beautiful’ vaccine for it saved NOT ONE life and in fact, killed thousands and continues to. Had we done ‘NOTHING’, just nothing, just strong double and triple down protections and safeguards of our high-risk persons in any population, we would have saved near every life we actually KILLED, all who died, it is our doctors who killed them, killed our precious elderly and families etc.

Our medical response killed them. If the situation in 2020 was more lethal, under Trump and Biden et al., we would have lost millions for then and now, they have no idea what they are doing. And nothing has changed. I am hoping that RFK Jr. will be confirmed and will do what needs to be done. But he needs to be unchained and ‘set free’. I trust HIM.

We are alive today, because whatever it was, was not serious or deadly. It is NOT because of anything any Trump or Biden administration did. Our common sense and moderation and critical thinking as a people, ruled the day! It always will!

Today, I say it clearly, trust nothing that our government tells us, ZERO. No health official, NOTHING! Take no more COVID mRNA vaccine, not now, not in the future. The mRNA-LNP/exosome/liposome etc. vaccine delivery platform has never shown itself to be safe, beneficial, and will NEVER. It has failed and can NEVER ever work.