Mark Kelly as early VP pick for Kamala Harris? What do you think? whispers? I think she is not even going to be the nominee...watch Barak, something is up...watch Sanders
she is worse than Biden for the country and for democrats, she makes the SQUAD blush...she is that radical...hell, it is she Harris who has the blood of our now raped dead American girls on her hands
due to her illegals she let in with Obama and Biden…her illegals raped and killed our children…she is disqualified and actually must face legal justice at some point…real Justice department…who lied for 4 years knowing Biden was technically brain dead as POTUS…in Parkinsonian and Alzheimer’s rapture eating ice cream slobbering on himself while others ran America.
Do not fuss Kamala, you will face a real Justice department at some point…
Alexander MAGA Clusterfuck news; a fake PCR created COVID is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Paul, neither the evil mummy biden nor the ultra slut harris have any power. The death cult selects who is to be the face of evil. They are told what to do and say. The idea that we have a representative government is a total bull shit story.
Don't be distracted by the pathetic soap opera. Same monster different costume.
Hey maybe big MIKE