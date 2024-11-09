will be the vanguard and observe the decisions from the White House and Chief of Staff. We should and let her do her job. It is the appointments that she makes that will give us insight into who she really is and her thinking process and intentions and loyalty. We have to start off assuming that she is above board, and her actions will be confer this. Or not. We must start off assuming there will be no conflicts of interests.

IS IT PURELY A MATTER OF TRUST AND THAT NOTHING ELSE MATTERS? IN A CHIEF OF STAFF?

To me, not so. It must be more than that.

But first, a hat tip is in order for Donaldos Magnus Trumpos, aka 47, for picking the first ever FEMALE as a Chief of Staff!

Also, I am beginning to recognize the importance of him not being re-elected in 2020 for it has helped flesh out the gross complete corruption and criminality of all things in the US government and medical world (medical doctors, scientists, health officials, health agencies etc.) and business and IT media world.

Yet we MUST hold Trump and everyone’s feet to the fire. In any administration and the American people must be confident in what is happening in their government given every single person in that government works for the American people, paid by the American people.

A POTUS demands absolute executive privilege, confidence, privacy, and needs someone they can confide in and bounce issues, ideas off of. So, while we may have concerns, maybe legitimate, as to Ms. Wiles reach into big PHARMA (Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex) and big PHARMA’S reach to her, we should allow this to play out. Wiles has managed to gain Trump’s complete confidence and trust, and this is critical for a POTUS. He never had that! Someone who will work kind of behind the scenes to protect his image, who has access, and who could harm him, physically but importantly, image, legacy, politically. Especially from ‘INSIDE’ the house. Very dangerous waters ahead for Trump aka 47. There are thousands of snakes already going at Trump world for a job, to get inside. This is where she is key. If Trump trusts her then this is good to start, she now must deliver.

It is inside the house she must wield her skills. She has to make sure no deepstate dangerous people like Pompeo or Bolton types or the vaccine insider cons like Malones, Bourla, Bancels et al. come anywhere near the Trump administration. An occasional invite to a cocktail, a wine and cheese is all they get, no taxpayer money, no contracts, for these money whore self-enrichment’ leeches. Dangerous deadly people. This is where she must protect Trump. And she must help facilitate proper investigations of all the wrongs in COVID, a pin in that for a moment. I personally going to see Susie to discuss how we are getting legal accountabilities for all the wrongs in COVID and Malone et al. mRNA vaccine. I am not disparaging her and thinking she is subversive or will damage POTUS 47, I am leaning on his decision-making. At this time, I do not have anything to think she will do anything else but help him…this can only benefit him, the nation and this is good! Nothing has happened, she has done no wrong…yet…so calm down I say. I say YET and I hope there is none nor will be none and that she shields 47 from all the dogs and evil coming at him for contracts and tax-payer money.

So, it is (trust and confidence) what is guiding him now and should be begrudge him? Should we not let this play out and hope for the best? At least on this pick? Also, it is difficult to cast judgement or blame on someone who has not done anything yet in the role or anything nefarious…so we have to wait and see. So, the question is, should we not give her the benefit of the doubt to start, no doubt we closely observing actions?

It is up to POTUS Trump as to who his Chief of Staff is and if he found the type of trust he seeks, in her, then we can assume that he vetted her enough to be comfortable enough that she will do a good job for him and operate above board. Yet the issue here is what type of access will pharma have, the very same ‘revolving door with FDA’ corrupt pharma we have been fighting against, the very same corrupt dangerous pharma who gave us the deadly untested, unsafe Malone Bancel Bourla et al. mRNA gene vaccine. This is the issue. If we see people like a Malone et al. get any type of position in a Trump administration then we know this whole damn thing is compromised. Then we have problems.

I too am troubled by this appointment yet will give POTUS Trump, 47, the benefit of his choice. Remember, we saw the swamp creature ‘Eli Lily’ Azar who headed HHS helped foist the fraud COVID on us and undercut Trump. So, we are weary.

Yet I trust Trump today as I did when I worked for him prior.

This is very difficult.

The issue is that the person appointed as Chief of Staff should be a confidant to POTUS. For this particular position POTUS has the choice of appointing whom he sees fit. Should we be concerned about Ms. Wiles if POTUS is confident in her?

Trump prior on RFK Jr. underscoring tension that may pervade this administration:

‘On April 26, former president Donald Trump revisited one of his most controversial pet projects: Operation Warp Speed.

This time, he dragged his political opponent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. into the fray.

“His Views on Vaccines are FAKE, as is everything else about his Candidacy,” wrote the former president about Kennedy in a post on Truth Social.

This ignited significant backlash from Trump’s base, highlighting the extent to which they disagree with him on COVID-19 vaccines.’

No doubt we have to observe and follow this and hold everyone’s feet to the fire. Not only Ms. Wiles. Everyone, especially as we know many who got near Trump in the first administration moved to subvert and undercut and hurt him and his administration. They did. Many are really swamp animals who seek to benefit only themselves and do not care about the public. Just money, books, tv appearances.

Trump has to be careful here. I trust him but he has to be careful. Legacy too is on the line and the issue of the deadly OWS and the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine is forefront to the public and has to be dealt with. It will be interesting to see how Ms. Wiles handles this in ensuring full accountability and justice is had as to what happened with OWS and the mRNA vaccine given her role in pharma.

We are concerned. We trust Trump as we have too, and it is early, but this pick raises many questions.

Let us debate this pick; should we simply trust POTUS Trump and this pick as Chief of Staff and if he trusts her (& it has to be a topmost secret deep trust) then do we trust his instincts & decision on this?

What is your view given the chart in the Kennedy Beacon?

"Trump Announces Former Big Pharma Lobbyist to Run White House Staff"

https://healthimpactnews.com/2024/trump-announces-former-big-pharma-lobbyist-to-run-white-house-staff/

___

