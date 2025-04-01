Mayor Deb's good paper in America Out Loud Talk radio: "Money talks & bullsh*t walks in Washington, DC"; One of the most influential and top-five spending lobbying groups is pharmaceuticals or ‘Big
“Money talks and bullsh*t walks…or so the saying goes! Washington has no shortage of either of these, especially when it comes to lobbyists. Special interest groups hire well-connected professional advocates to argue for and promote their agenda, not yours.
Lobbying takes place at every level of government and has a strong influence on our political system. In fact, a study in 2014, Testing Theories of American Politics: Elites, Interest Groups, and Average Citizens, suggested that special interest lobbying enhanced the power of elite groups and was a factor shifting the nation’s political structure toward an oligarchy in which “average citizens have little or no independent influence.” Oligarchy, not democracy.
One of the most influential and top-five spending lobbying groups is pharmaceuticals or ‘Big Pharma.’ According to Opensecrets.org, the total spent on lobbying by pharmaceutical companies in 2024 was $387,529,822. This is a paltry amount by comparison to the $100 billion in total sales made from the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine. It was money well spent for Pfizer’s best interests, but not necessarily yours. The stage was set, and you were the targeted audience.
Like a Broadway production, the federal and state governments also stepped up and played a pivotal role in helping Pfizer with its marketing during COVID by urging people to “take the shot” and then boosters. Our elected officials went so far as to bribe folks to get the shot with offers of free coffee, beer, and fries galore.
New York even rolled out a lottery incentive aimed at children ages 5 to 11 wherein if you got your child vaccinated, they would be entered into a lottery for a chance to win a full scholarship to any 2 or 4-year SUNY college with full tuition, room, and board. Sold by the Governor as a “once-in-a-lifetime program,” Future medical problems, including heart complications, were the consolation prizes — quid pro quo governance at its finest.
In the end, our government has been and always will be a beast, and money is its preferred cuisine. Lobbyists and Big Pharma aren’t going away any time soon. Their hunger will only grow. Perhaps British writer Oliver Bullough said it best: “All money corrupts, and big money corrupts bigly.” Righto!
Deb Rogers (Mayor Deb) is an accomplished Executive with a diversified career that includes government and volunteer organizations. Deb grew up in Johnstown, Pennsylvania and resided in PA until 2001, when she moved to New York with her small-town, conservative values. Following many years serving as a community volunteer, Deb decided to take civic duty to the next level by taking a seat on the Village of Williamsville, NY Board of Trustees. In June 2019, Deb was elected as Mayor of Williamsville, a liberal stronghold in New York State. Nine months into her role as Mayor, COVID hit. New York state was the epicenter of government overreach with lockdowns, mask and vaccine mandates. "Mayor Deb" held a dissenting voice over government overreach and tyrannical regulations that were put into place. As such, Mayor Deb was viciously attacked by the mainstream media. She continues to stand up. Deb holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Pittsburgh and a Master of Arts in Human Resource Management and Industrial Relations from St. Francis College. Deb currently resides in Buffalo, NY with her husband and two children.’
___
When will,President Trump and RFK Jr be rolling out the next booster? Has the date been announced yet? There would be expectant mothers and others with infants who would be fearful about the prospect of new variants.
Isn't it rather ironic? The plebs get their four yearly bullshit vote for the uniparty which actually has never ever changed anything because those plebs' collective interests are never considered by the bought and paid for political professionals. Once installed in Washington (and Canberra in my case) the money and influence begins to change hands as ordained by the real power brokers... the lobbyists. Anyone ever wonder why the major stake holders, the people, don't also have the luxury of high powered lobbyists working the corridors in their best interests? It's a rigged scenario and we all know it. WHILE THE PEOPLE ARE EXCLUDED, ALL LOBBYISTS SHOULD ALSO BE EXCLUDED!