“Money talks and bullsh*t walks…or so the saying goes! Washington has no shortage of either of these, especially when it comes to lobbyists. Special interest groups hire well-connected professional advocates to argue for and promote their agenda, not yours.

Lobbying takes place at every level of government and has a strong influence on our political system. In fact, a study in 2014, Testing Theories of American Politics: Elites, Interest Groups, and Average Citizens, suggested that special interest lobbying enhanced the power of elite groups and was a factor shifting the nation’s political structure toward an oligarchy in which “average citizens have little or no independent influence.” Oligarchy, not democracy.

One of the most influential and top-five spending lobbying groups is pharmaceuticals or ‘Big Pharma.’ According to Opensecrets.org, the total spent on lobbying by pharmaceutical companies in 2024 was $387,529,822. This is a paltry amount by comparison to the $100 billion in total sales made from the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine. It was money well spent for Pfizer’s best interests, but not necessarily yours. The stage was set, and you were the targeted audience.

Like a Broadway production, the federal and state governments also stepped up and played a pivotal role in helping Pfizer with its marketing during COVID by urging people to “take the shot” and then boosters. Our elected officials went so far as to bribe folks to get the shot with offers of free coffee, beer, and fries galore.

New York even rolled out a lottery incentive aimed at children ages 5 to 11 wherein if you got your child vaccinated, they would be entered into a lottery for a chance to win a full scholarship to any 2 or 4-year SUNY college with full tuition, room, and board. Sold by the Governor as a “once-in-a-lifetime program,” Future medical problems, including heart complications, were the consolation prizes — quid pro quo governance at its finest.

In the end, our government has been and always will be a beast, and money is its preferred cuisine. Lobbyists and Big Pharma aren’t going away any time soon. Their hunger will only grow. Perhaps British writer Oliver Bullough said it best: “All money corrupts, and big money corrupts bigly.” Righto!

