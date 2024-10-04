Media says US JOB GROWTH SURGES! +254,000; UNEMPLOYMENT RATE FALLS TO 4.1%; but you & I know this is the Harris-Biden administration COOKING the books & numbers for they CAN as in power! Yet Repub
-licans do same, both parties when they have power, they lie with the statistics to screw us the people, when in power, no a new thing, so this is the Biden Harris people lying to us as election NEARS
so, believe nothing, NOTHING the government tells you, and certainly not these job numbers.
We wrench that other governments are abusive and lie and harm the people, well, we have similar governments…they use the very same system to stay in power and lie with all they put out to us. It has been a long time since we had a government that was above board. In USA.
To believe this latest jobs news announcement, is to believe this Tweet Malone put out when he was lying to you and shilling the deadly mRNA vaccines…and many listened and took it and got harmed…you know now that he was defrauding you and there was no such data…think of the jobs data the same…
___
The last increase in employment were jobs filled by illegal immigrants, because they work longer hours for a pittance, so I don't see regular American's doing work for fuck all, do you. Also Biden/Harris are very good at publishing false employment numbers like the last time - fool me once....
It's been *many* years since I stopped believing **ANY** of the numbers put out by the government.
They lie, they lie continuously, and the frequency and magnitude of their lies is off the charts.
Yet they are *NEVER* held accountable. They have legal immunity. They get away with lies that you and I would spend years in prison were we to do the same.
We recently saw a clear example of that when we learned that 818,000 jobs that they had told us had been created were a *LIE*. An honest mistake, maybe? Nope, a deliberate lie - confirmed!
Why anyone would believe ANYTHING that they tell us is a testament to human stupidity.