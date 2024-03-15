Yet no one cared…no, our doctors and hospitals KILLED our parents. This new THE EXPOSÉ document shows us the inside of the beast, the UK NHS system.

This is why I have called for the execution of many who were part of the COVID criminality, from lockdowns to vaccine, and let the courts and judges handle it and juries and let them decide, but if they say hang, if courts and judges find that people (our parents, grand-parents, friends, colleagues etc.) died due to bad, reckless, dangerous actions by these medical doctors and the COVID response, then we hang…we hang them all. Based on courts.

An official NHS document proves that NHS staff were told respiratory depressing drugs “should not be withheld due to inappropriate concerns” about using them to treat Covid-19; a respiratory disease.

‘Midazolam can cause serious or life-threatening breathing problems such as shallow, slowed, or temporarily stopped breathing that may lead to permanent brain injury or death, and UK regulators state that you should only receive midazolam in a hospital or doctor’s office that has the equipment that is needed to monitor your heart and lungs and to provide life-saving medical treatment quickly if your breathing slows or stops.

The drug, which is criminally used in palliative care in the United Kingdom despite not being on the WHO’s list of essential palliative care medicines, should also be used with extreme caution in elderly patients.’

NHS Document confirms Staff were ordered to administer Midazolam; a drug that causes life-threatening breathing problems to alleged “COVID-19” Patients – The Expose (expose-news.com)

‘The warning label states that because of the “danger of hypoventilation, airway obstruction, or apnoea is greater in elderly patients and those with chronic disease states or decreased pulmonary reserve, and because the peak effect may take longer in these patients, increments should be smaller and the rate of injection slower.”

Perhaps NHS staff also knew this, but they were told within the clinical guidance provided to them that their concerns were “inappropriate”.’