Mitch McConnell has threatened RFK Jr. on polio vaccine & this raises serious questions as to what RINO 'anti-Trump' McConnell meant! Please comment; "Anyone seeking the Senate's consent to serve in
the incoming (Trump) Administration would do well to steer clear of even the appearance of association with such efforts," McConnell said in a statement";
What should RFK Jr. do or say? IMO Robert Kennedy Jr. MUST stick to his morals! To step back up to the podium and to openly question (as he rightly did across) the OWS and its harms and the deadly Malone et al. mRNA gene vaccine.
This is my view. I did work with Siri across time, presented with him several times and he is a legitimate advocate, a real solider.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This will be very interesting. It appears that McConnell is putting the pharma CORRUPTED muscle on Kennedy Jr. What say you?
Mitch McConnell warns RFK Jr. against effort to undermine polio vaccines - CBS News
‘The Times article focused in large part on the work of attorney Aaron Siri for the nonprofit Informed Consent Action Network, or ICAN, which petitioned the Food and Drug Administration in 2022 "demanding that the FDA suspend or withdraw approval" of Sanofi Pasteur's inactivated polio vaccine, called IPOL.
Siri has been acting as an adviser to the transition team for Kennedy, who, if confirmed by the Senate, would oversee the FDA and the nation's other public health agencies.
Siri called the Times article a "hit piece" that did not engage with the substance of the "legitimate" concern at the center of the petition he filed for ICAN.
"ICAN's petition, filed in 2022, makes the reasonable request that the FDA, as required by federal law, require a proper clinical trial for IPOL prior to licensure," Siri posted on X.’
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Mitch McConnell is a has been who I can’t wait to be a by-gone! Traitor!
Disgusting