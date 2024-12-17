What should RFK Jr. do or say? IMO Robert Kennedy Jr. MUST stick to his morals! To step back up to the podium and to openly question (as he rightly did across) the OWS and its harms and the deadly Malone et al. mRNA gene vaccine.

This is my view. I did work with Siri across time, presented with him several times and he is a legitimate advocate, a real solider.

This will be very interesting. It appears that McConnell is putting the pharma CORRUPTED muscle on Kennedy Jr. What say you?

‘The Times article focused in large part on the work of attorney Aaron Siri for the nonprofit Informed Consent Action Network, or ICAN, which petitioned the Food and Drug Administration in 2022 "demanding that the FDA suspend or withdraw approval" of Sanofi Pasteur's inactivated polio vaccine, called IPOL.

Siri has been acting as an adviser to the transition team for Kennedy, who, if confirmed by the Senate, would oversee the FDA and the nation's other public health agencies.

Siri called the Times article a "hit piece" that did not engage with the substance of the "legitimate" concern at the center of the petition he filed for ICAN.

"ICAN's petition, filed in 2022, makes the reasonable request that the FDA, as required by federal law, require a proper clinical trial for IPOL prior to licensure," Siri posted on X.’