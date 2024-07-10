'Mob of Nearly 100 Looters Ransacks Gas Station, Store Owner Says Police Took Hours to Respond — 'Back to Square One''; A mob of around 80 to 100 looters descended upon a gas station convenience store
near the Oakland International Airport, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. The store, owned by Sam Mardaie, fell victim to the violent looters who smashed their way into the establishment
Now we know who they are, I mean, we are talking about fecal feral banal animals, beasts….so how do we deal with them? What do we do? Is it ok to have armed guards? can you use force here? see this is the ‘law and order’ 45 must come back and install and insist and actually ensure it is done…how harsh can you be in response? One can use deadly force if life is imminently threatened…no doubt, but can one use deadly force here? I do not know, if not then it is not, one cannot, but if one could, why can’t store owners put down these people…make an example…a few times…it will stop! deadly force. Can it be used here? Can someone enlighten us please. Not speculation, I mean what are the particulars that govern this type of responding?
It's Sodom and Gomorrah out there. This country has become a total disgrace. There is no decency left and nobody cares enough to do anything about it. Yes, this is the end for America.
Not in California, my friend tried to stop a violent customer from smashing a chair on outdoor eating area of food store ,and got fired .