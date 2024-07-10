Now we know who they are, I mean, we are talking about fecal feral banal animals, beasts….so how do we deal with them? What do we do? Is it ok to have armed guards? can you use force here? see this is the ‘law and order’ 45 must come back and install and insist and actually ensure it is done…how harsh can you be in response? One can use deadly force if life is imminently threatened…no doubt, but can one use deadly force here? I do not know, if not then it is not, one cannot, but if one could, why can’t store owners put down these people…make an example…a few times…it will stop! deadly force. Can it be used here? Can someone enlighten us please. Not speculation, I mean what are the particulars that govern this type of responding?

