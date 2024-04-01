Morris Chang, founder of TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), get to know him! He founded in western terms, the most important 'little' company that sits at the heart of all of your life
America, not for Hong Kong, but for Taiwan, WILL go to war and even shed blood for TSMC...the threat of China taking Taiwan is ONLY about China controlling TSMC & those semi-conductors, chips
Get to know Morris and TSMC…understand how key the semi-conductors by TSMC are to your life…and why it is likely USA will move to war against China should China move on Taiwan…IMO, even USA’s stance with Ukraine on Russia has some fundaments here…optics…intentions. How far will USA go if it deems its national security is at risk…well, those chips should they fall into China’s leadership hands will show us. be prepared. had it not been about TSMC, USA and no one would care if Taiwan sunk, or floated. well, maybe, it has a good geo position…so maybe…
but TSMC may well be the flash point for upcoming war. that is already booked.
it’s all about the chips, the chips…
Kind of dumb we are not making our chips here. 🙄
