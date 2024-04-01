Get to know Morris and TSMC…understand how key the semi-conductors by TSMC are to your life…and why it is likely USA will move to war against China should China move on Taiwan…IMO, even USA’s stance with Ukraine on Russia has some fundaments here…optics…intentions. How far will USA go if it deems its national security is at risk…well, those chips should they fall into China’s leadership hands will show us. be prepared. had it not been about TSMC, USA and no one would care if Taiwan sunk, or floated. well, maybe, it has a good geo position…so maybe…

but TSMC may well be the flash point for upcoming war. that is already booked.

it’s all about the chips, the chips…