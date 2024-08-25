bodies outside the White House gates, tell the guards, the Secret Service to go call Biden, go call Kamala…pile the dead American girls’ bodies there outside White House…shout out “Kamala Harris, what do we do now? Our daughter is dead, here she is, what to do now”?

The 5 seconds where your life is in imminent threat and when you must then become a monster to kill the monster…not just knowing what to do, but actually DOING it…

We must teach our daughters to fight, our wives, to kill the animal, the Middle Eastern animal, the African animal, the Latino, any animal…

See these two important survival tools shared by substack subscribers:

1)Reality Based Self-Defense - Target Focus Training

ONLINE SELF-DEFENSE

TRAINING THAT REALLY WORKS.

2)Vipertek on Amazon, a mini-stun gun…

Jocelyn Nungaray…

The feral medieval animals who raped her for hours then killed Jocelyn, never forget and I hope and pray they are beaten badly in prison and killed! Tortured….She fought them, oh our American girl fought them hard, 12 years old but they were too much and they savaged her, these fuckers, these fuckers…Harris and Obama and Mayorkas and Biden, you beasts did this to Jocelyn…you must pay at the polls and courts.

