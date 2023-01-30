Mr. Rogers so to speak & Novak has weighed in on COVID mRNA gene injections & has a message for Fauci, Francis Collins, Bourla, Bancel, Birx, Walensky, Hahn, Sahin, Bill Gates, Jha, Hotez, Wen et al.
There is one and here is the second...enjoy it and while at it, up yours! Take your fraud ineffective dangerous COVID injection & shove it & don't come near my children with that, ELSE!!!!!!
Even the Queen (we dug up some hidden footage) wanted in on the action (for it is rumored that the vaccine hurt her terribly) to tell you Fauci and Francis Collins and Bourla and Bancel, the 4 Horsemen of the Apocalypse:
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
You can bet all the royals did not vaccinate their children or themselves, and neither did the globalists who are attempting to ruin the lives of everyone on this planet. Because they are the wealthiest group does not mean they are the smartest or have the rights to control the lives of others or use humans as their laboratory rats. Money always equals power -- but, it does not equal rights.
What happened to the world of protecting children at all costs? We need more Mr. Rogers right now.