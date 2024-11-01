God bless POTUS Trump, keep him and family safe and may he win this election. He is the ONLY solid option we have. I also ask that VP Harris and her family be kept safe. I want no violence and that we resolve this election peacefully and civilly, for the good of America!

POTUS Trump is our only option!

But…how come only I, only me, the likes of JJ Couey, Mike Yeadon, Peter McCullough etc. are NOT silent on the deadly mRNA gene vaccine?

How come Bobby Kennedy Jr. is also silent on OWS and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine when he grew to fame from his prescient advocacy AGAINST it? Can you point to one occasion he has spoken about the failed OWS and lockdowns and deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine since joining on in support of POTUS Trump? Just ONE.

And now they are trying to bring another fake fraud PCR-manufactured avian bird flu pandemic that is a lie! No doubt they can gin up something in a lab, man-made H5N1, H5 N2, H5 N8 etc. to rape society again of money, power, kill more to depopulate, yet this will be a crime against humanity and we must then mass hang these beasts for there is no evidence anywhere that any bird, mallard duck, water fowl etc. has any respiratory virus that has developed the evolutionary capacity to spill over to humans and no evidence that there is human to human transmission. None! Fake, fraud, no pandemic. Another PCR manufactured fraud pandemic. Avian bird flu!

We done warned you! Your COVID Taliban, you mRNA vaccine killers. We sending Clint to the White House lawn after judges declare guilt, to dispatch you!

He Bobby Jr. has gone silent, when he talked this daily, for 4 to 5 years now, and even before, but the last 3 years on the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine but now silent?

How do you silence the giant voice of Bobby Jr.? This tremendous voice! I think he made a mistake here and it will come back to haunt for his legacy was prior very clear as to being a strong Pretorian vanguard warrior against the deadliness of OWS and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine. When we make it the key societal issue again in media and legally, how could he explain this silence? To get by the election? The American people do not and will not understand those words.

Do not let this election blemish your good name Bobby Jr. I remain a huge supporter Bobby Jr. Of your advocacy, your passion for doing good, wanting to improve lives, a technical mind. I wish you a long successful life! And your family!

Talking on everything about health but not on what is important to Americans now? Are we being snowed? Who is orchestrating this misdirection? This is not about who you ‘like’. This is about right vs wrong and what is good for America and about people we put in charge doing the legal lawful right thing. No more games of deceit and bullshitting, no more politics.

I support Bobby Jr. and admire his work across time, and his fight for right. I remain a supporter, and wish him safety and well and health moving forward. But he is silenced, and he has gone silent on OWS and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine and it is troubling.

Please do not respond again ‘‘ssshhh Paul, wait till after the election”…that’s bullshit, that’s a con, part of the con on us all, for over 4 years now, we have been played, as the democrat and republican campaigns were silent RECENTLY on COVID, OWS, the Malone et al. gene platform technology vaccine as if it did not happen….as if the last 5 years did not happen, as if you did not lose your life, family, liberty, freedoms over the fraud fake over-cycled PCR-process manufactured NON-’never a pandemic’ disaster, as if governments did not massively move to accrue power and then abused us with it…that is what they told us at those conventions… there is nothing after the election, they will tinker on the edges but Malone et al. mRNA vaccine is off the table…they want to ADVANCE it, they seek now to make it (mRNA vaccine) part of your life and you are giddy, not reading, not listening to Pfizer and Moderna daily and FDA…

yes, the very anti-mRNA contrarians are now turning and will soon (and have begun) to whisper that the mRNA vaccine is good, is safe…they tell me side bar that they cannot win the battle and want in on the big money…they are trying now to make it part of your life. They got money to make!!!!

you have to know that the lockdowns were on the ballot in 2020 & still there is a pretense it was not; the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine is on the ballot now! when people enter the voting booth, many lost family & friends to OWS, the school closures as children killed themselves, many lost people to the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Weissman et al. mRNA vaccine & it will impact their vote; it is OUTRAGEOUS that Trump & Harris campaign are SILENT on mRNA vaccine.

It is time they are not and that they stand up, both of them! Against OWS and the Malone et al. gene-based vaccine.

I have told POTUS Trump never again to say that OWS and lockdowns were a success or the Malone Sahin Kariko et al. gene vaccine was a success, none of these saved ONE life, none. OWS and the Malone et al. vaccine KILLED people! POTUS Trump should have just been quiet, said nothing, but to say repeatedly up to this date that it saved lives and was successful is flat wrong! I want Trump to win this election for IMO he represents closest to my vision for America going forward and we need at least a 4-year stint with him on tap to stop the bleeding and to reverse some of the catastrophic Biden, Obama, Harris prior policies. They just did not work and what they did with the border, how the borders were breached by unvetted illegals who many turned around and raped and killed Americans, committing so many crimes across USA (NY city now the rape capital of USA due to unvetted dangerous illegals, migrants), disqualifies Biden-Harris etc., from holding power. Trump and what he can do holds the answer NOW.

My view is that the Trump campaign, POTUS Trump missed a massive opportunity to come the American people and speak the truth of what happened in that Operation Warp Speed, the COVID lockdowns, the Malone Bourla et al. mRNA technology vaccine. POTUS Trump should have stood up and said the truth on Fauci, Birx et al. and the reality is America was badly damaged and the world by decisions made out of OWS for the world followed. What our governments did to us, our health officials, our public health agency officials at CDC, NIH, FDA, NIAID, HHS, places in UK like SAGE, in Canada like Health Canada, PHAC etc., globally, our medical doctors in USA, in Canada is nothing short of monstrous and evil. Based on greed, power-drunk malfeasants, driven by the need for control, depopulation, using a Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine type bioweapon, yet all underpinned by NO, zero medical evidence, data, science, clinical evidence etc. Nothing, they did all they did in OWS, and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine based on nothing!

Applied to NOTHING for COVID was never a pandemic and there was NOTHING to support the COVID lockdown lunatic response that killed. All we needed to do was strongly protect the high-risk vulnerable in our societies as we usually do. The fraud of COVID was brought to damage Trump’s re-election in 2020 and we got the flooding of the borders, the illegals, the crime, the elevated inflation, the wars, all of it, due to the loss of the 2020 election and it was due to the failed OWS and lockdowns.

POTUS Trump has been wrong in praising OWS and the deadly Malone et al. mRNA gene technology platform vaccine.

I support POTUS Trump fully to be re-elected as there is no one on tap who can do what needs to be done, save him.

But I will not be silenced. There is no cupping of balls, no sycophancy that runs in me, no seeking of a job in any administration to buy my silence. Now or ever!

Trump and Harris were wrong to not table the devastation of OWS and the Malone et al. vaccine at conventions and shame on all those prior anti-COVID lockdown and anti-mRNA vaccine contrarians who are now silent, washing and cupping balls for a job. Shame on EPOCH, shame on DEL, shame on CHD, Brownstone et al. for their silence. Shame on them letting Malone silence them with donor money promises. Shame on all of them as they cup balls, hoping Trump wins to get jobs via Kennedy Jr. For this is what it is. Now. A big game. When Unity Project told me to be silent on Malone, else I would be removed as their scientific advisor, I told them fuck off. They do not understand Bobby Jr., he is not that person. He will surprise them as to how above board and by the book and honest he is. No nepotism.

Yes, I just said that, Bobby Jr. if he has a role will not engage in nepotism, favoritism, kickbacks, cronyism, giving jobs to buddies. For example, Malone went on media and openly cupped Bobby Jr’s stones begging to head FDA. Is he serious? Did he drink his own horse semen when Walz came to get some? Does he think Bobby Jr. is that deranged? What does he think the American people will do and say? The American people will punish Trump at the midterms and Republicans would lose all if that happened. Midterms will be a disaster. If we see that this is REALLY a ‘buddy’ game not based on merit etc. and a kickback scheme for silencing. We will make sure it is tabled and made known, position by position.

But as I said, Bobby Jr. is upstanding in that regard and will not engage in that ‘I am using this to give my buddies jobs’ game. That is for democrats and republicans. He is not. He has character in this regard. He seeks to do good. I sense that he wants to do good.

But again, was Bobby Jr. silenced? I say YES. Big time and it is so glaring. And wrong.

Many come up to me, write me, call me saying ‘Paul, you are right, the silencing is terrible’. Kenney Jr’s statement when he aligned with Trump that he is on some transition team I told friends right away, that it just bought SILENCE. I am not afraid to say and does not matter if I am passed over for a position if Trump wins. I worked for POTUS Trump prior, I supported him, I defended him when most did not, and most now silent and cupping balls, even writing how they support Trump spent 4 years smearing and slandering him. I know, I was part of each’s groups and will in time expatiate. Was I not right? Only Couey, McCullough, Yeadon, myself etc. in the front-line anti-lockdown anti-mRNA vaccine contrarians have not been silenced. Ask yourself why?

So, I ask, Bobby Kennedy Jr., will you come out to play? I am knocking Bobby, but no one is answering. It is time to come out to play. It is not too late. Return to the former self, the magnificent Bobby Jr. and your gravitas with honesty and truth on COVID, OWS, the mRNA vaccine. What made you who you are. I have always said the Bobby Jr. I know is a good man, I am not interested in personal life issues here. I am talking OWS and Malone et al. mRNA vaccine.

Do the right thing Bobby Jr. Do not be silenced. It is wrong. You are bigger and better than the Trump campaign and those you have met. I know many. They seek jobs and wine and cheeses and it’s a party for many, most. A game. You can run and chew gum at the same time Bobby Jr. I am so grateful you joined on POTUS Trump. He is different from his campaign and insiders. He has no choice, he cannot do it on his own and thus like in 2016, is now surrounded by ball washers, ‘yes-men’ and ‘yes-women’ seeking camera, money, trips to Mar-a-Lago, photo ops, to sell books etc. I have been. Did that. Trump IMO is the only decent person save a few others who want to do good. I trust him, with all his faults as none of us are perfect, we all have issues and faults. But in him, he seeks to help USA and save his nation. His vision for USA aligns with mine. I know he will do good. Question is, will the swamp drain him again. Question is, will we get accountability, real questioning under oath of Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Tureci, Sahin, CDC, NIAID, NIH, FDA, HHS officials? top down? Will we? Will we get real justice and punishment for what happened in COVID, the OWS, the Malone et al. mRNA vaccines?

This stack was not an effort to smear or slander Harris on the other side, I repeat, both Harris and Trump were wrong, fuck their campaigns, they should have used the podium to call out the deadliness of COVID’S fraud failed OWS and the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine and that they would stop it hard, minute one, and now, and ensure no one is given these unsafe death shots. Not another child. That conferred no benefit and costed lives. They should have used to conventions to tell us how they would make us ‘WHOLE’ again, to heal and I have sent this up to the Trump orbit, was asked to and I repeat what I said:

1)ending LIABILITY PROTECTION under the PREP ACT 2005, that Azar fucked Trump and Americans with, by indemnifying vaccine makers, CDC, FDA, doctors etc.

2)set up a victim’s compensation fund for all harmed and killed by the lockdowns and vaccine

3)set up a whistle blower tribunal, sorry Senator Johnson, something with real teeth, to bring in doctors and scientists who did wrong; Senator Johnson, you can lead it, but it must be outside of the senate’s dog and pony garbage, so unshackle you in a real whistle blower

4)end VAERS and set up a proper acute surveillance system for the harms and deaths of and from the lockdowns and Malone et al. mRNA vaccine

5)end the childhood vaccine ACT 1986 etc. National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, signed into law by United States President Ronald Reagan; the federal government grated full immunity to all involved e.g. pharma, medical doctors etc. in this 1986 act.

6)end all mRNA gene-based vaccines, all, hard stop and destroy all available doses.

7)ensure that special legal tribunals and courts and juries and judges are put in place asap to examine, investigate, and legally deal with all linked to COVID, the fraud pandemic, the OWS, the medical response, the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine so that for once, we can get real accountability and justice and punishment for those who caused deaths. Once proven! Hang them high!

MAGA!

God bless POTUS Trump, keep him and family safe and may he win this election. I also ask that VP Harris and her family be kept safe. I want no violence and that we resolve this election peacefully and civilly, for the good of America!

